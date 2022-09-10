Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at OKC (5:05 p.m. PT)

September 10, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (63-70) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (74-59)

Saturday, September 10, 2022, 5:05 p.m. PT | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark: Oklahoma City, OK

LHP Austin Warner vs. RHP Ryan Pepiot

YOU'VE BEEN WARNER-ED: Since May 19, Rainiers LHP Austin Warner has posted a 2.60 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 52.0 IP (20 G, 9 GS). Warner has struck out 48 in that span (15 BB), while limiting hitters to a .223 average. In nine starts this season: 37.2 IP, 31 H (.223 BAA), 12 R, 12 ER (2.87), 9 BB, 37 K.

TURN-R-OUND: Tacoma began this season 9-23 (through May 11), but is 54-47 since. The Rainiers' low-water mark was 16 games under .500 at 28-44 on June 28. They're 35-26 since, 25-19 post-break and 33-26 in the second half. Tacoma enters today's action having won three of four and five of seven.

BARRELED KELENIC: In 78 games this season with Tacoma, outfielder Jarred Kelenic has 90 hits (.281 AVG). 46 of those knocks have gone for extra bases (15 HR, 3 triples), a staggering 51.1% of his Triple-A hit total this season (.528 SLG, .881 OPS). Kelenic's 28 doubles lead the Rainiers and are tied for fifth-most in the PCL. His 46 XBH rank 10th in the league despite not joining Tacoma until mid-May. His slugging percentage would be seventh-best in the PCL with the minimum number of at-bats to qualify.

K-LEW KRUSHED: Tacoma OF/DH Kyle Lewis entered this 12-game road trip as the reigning PCL Player of The Week for the period of August 30 through September 4. In five home games against Sacramento, Lewis batted .467 (7-for-15, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 7 runs) with a 1.667 OPS (.600/1.067). His Bonds-like OBP included five walks in 20 plate appearances during the series. With a walk and a run on Thursday, Lewis has reached base safely in 11 consecutive games.

WHITE, OUT: Tacoma first baseman Evan White has homered seven times in 18 games dating to August 10. His OPS is .998 in that span (73 PA) while slugging .656...15 RBI...12 runs scored. White is 16-for-64 (.250, 8 BB) during this stretch, with 12 of those hits going for extra bases (five doubles).

BIG WILLY STYLE: Since right-handed reliever Taylor Williams joined the Mariners org for a second time from San Francisco/Sacramento on July 22, he's worked 16 scoreless outings in 17 for Tacoma: 18.1 IP, 14 H (.219 BAA), 2 ER (0.98) with four walks, 19 strikeouts and a save. His K rate is 27.1% (70 batters faced). Williams has 97 career MLB games with Milwaukee, Seattle, San Diego and Miami between 2017 and last season.

NICE TO OKC YOU AGAIN: Oklahoma City has a player rostered who spent time with Tacoma's championship club last season: LHP Daniel Zamora, who appeared in 28 games for the Rainiers in 2021, and four more for Seattle. This year for the Triple-A Dodgers, Zamora has pitched 45 times: 55.0 IP, 52 H, 24 ER (3.93), 23 BB, 66 K. Rainiers infielder Jonathan Villar, the veteran of 1,032 Major League games since 2013, played for the OKC franchise in 2013 and 2014 when they were known as the RedHawks and affiliated with the Houston Astros. He appeared in 142 total games for Oklahoma City during his age 22 and 23 seasons.

SMOOTH OP-R-ATORS: The Rainiers have committed the fewest errors in Triple-A entering today's action (66), 11 fewer than PCL runner-up Reno (77). Tacoma is equal with Nashville of the International League (68 E) with a .986 fielding percentage, to lead the Triple-A level.

The dandy defense is organization-wide; the Mariners have the fewest defensive miscues in MLB (54, .989)- three fewer than St. Louis.

STEAL A BASE, STEAL A TACO(MA): The Rainiers are equal with Omaha of the International League for the most stolen bases in Triple-A, with 173, and hold a 29 steal lead over Reno (144) to lead the PCL. Tacoma outfielder Forrest Wall ranks second in Triple-A with 40 steals, and is the first Tacoma player to reach that plateau since Lance Blankenship of the 1988 Tacoma Tigers (Oakland Athletics affiliate). Jimmy Sexton (56, 1981 Tigers- OAK), Rusty McNealy (43, 1983 Tigers- OAK) and Del Alston (43, 1979 Tugs- CLE) own the top three stealing seasons in Tacoma's Triple-A history.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.