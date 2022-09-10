Comeback Falls Short for Salt Lake

The Reno Aces (74-60) prevailed in a slugfest over the Salt Lake Bees (63-71) 8-7 on Saturday night at Smith's Ballpark. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bees.

Reno jumped out to a three-run lead in the third inning on three unearned runs and the Bees could never complete the comeback. Monte Harrison and Jose Gomez brought in runs in the fourth to cut the deficit to 3-2 before Jordan Luplow and Dominic Miroglio stretched the lead to 8-2 on a two and three-run homer in the fifth and sixth innings.

In the bottom of the sixth Jake Gatewood hit a three-run homer into the trees over the berm in left field to bring the Bees within two and Dillon Thomas cut it to a single run in the seventh with a home run off the scoreboard. In the ninth the Bees got walks from Kean Wong, Dillon Thomas, and Michael Stefanic to load the bases with one out, but grounded into a double play to end the game.

Orlando Martinez finished the night with three hits and also tied a franchise record with three outfield assists during the game, including two at the plate. Stefanic went 2-for-2 with three walks, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances.

Salt Lake will look to win the series and earn a split in the season series tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m.

