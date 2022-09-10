Aviators Host Tacoma and Reno from September 13-25 (12 Games) in Final Homestand of the Season

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, September 13 at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The 10th homestand will feature 12 games against the Rainiers from Tuesday-Sunday, September 13-18. The Aviators will then conclude the 2022 home schedule with a six-game series against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, from Tuesday-Sunday, September 20-25. All games on the homestand are scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. with two exceptions: Sunday, September 18 and 25 will feature matinee contests at 12:05 p.m.

The opener of the six-game series against Reno on Tuesday, September 20 will feature the 10th and final game this season to be broadcast live on YurView on Cox Channel 14.

The Aviators, 66-67, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a season-long 12-game road trip in Northern California against Sacramento on Sunday, September 11. The PCL will then have a league-wide off day on Monday, September 12.

PCL West Division:

Reno Aces, 73-60 (.549) - -

Las Vegas Aviators, 66-67 (.496), 7.0 GB

The 2022 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with three road exceptions on July 4, August 15, September 26) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

The Aviators are in their 40th calendar season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (118 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) consists of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. West Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; East Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, September 13: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata

Wednesday, September 14: Bark in the Park

Thursday, September 15: $2.00 Beer Night/Monarch Night hosted by Fox 5

Friday, September 16: *Pulte Homes Women's Purse Night

Saturday, September 17: Marvel Night/Free Comic Book

Tuesday, September 20: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata - Yurview Cox Cable 14

Wednesday, September 21: Bark in the Park

Thursday, September 22: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, September 23: Fireworks Night

Saturday, September 24: *Vintage Bobblehead Night

*first 2,000 fans through the gate

2022 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 63 dates, Las Vegas total is 433,049 (ranks 2nd in PCL) for an average of 6,874 with nine sellouts. The season-high crowd was 11,368 (sellout) vs. Round Rock on July 3 and the all-time attendance total now stands at 13,513,363. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 39 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-22).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over three seasons (2019, 2021 -) is 1,512,352, which includes 62 sellouts. In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

LAS VEGAS BALLPARK TOP THREE CROWDS:

Tacoma (May 14, 2019) 12,111

Albuquerque (August 16, 2019) 11,757

Round Rock (July 3, 2022) 11,368

*LARGEST SINGLE SEASON HOME ATTENDANCE: *

2019 650,934 70 dates 9,299 average

2022 433,049 63 dates 6,874 average

2021 428,369 65 dates 6,590 average

1992 387,815 72 dates 5,386 average

1993 386,310 71 dates 5,441 average

2008 374,780 71 dates 5,279 average

2007 371,676 72 dates 5,162 average

Triple-A Attendance Leaderboard:

500,107 (64 dates, 7,814 average): Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, International League

496,933 (68 dates, 7,308 average): Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, International League

490,706 (67 dates, 7,324 average): Worcester Red Sox, Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, International League

AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (September 18 & 25) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com.

The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $29.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $25.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $18.00 + Fees

Corners: $25.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $25.00 + Fees

Berm/Standing Room Only: $13.00 + Fees

Club Prime: $55.00 + Fees

Club Box: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

Reno's roster features one of the top 10 prospects in the Diamondbacks organization, according to Baseball America: Right-hander pitcher Drey Jameson (No. 7).

Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings''): Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced the continued long-term commitment to, and the expansion of, the celebration of its U.S. Latino fans and communities through the unveiling of a record number of teams participating in the 2022 Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) campaign and event series. Each of the 85 participating MiLB teams (70% participating), covering 33 U.S. states, will transform its on-field brand to a culturally relevant Latino persona, representing an extension of the team's and community's identity. Copa de la Diversión established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with U.S. Latinos nationwide

The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for five seasons (2017-19, 2021-22). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. The 2022 Reyes de Plata Tuesday remaining home schedule: September 13 & September 20.

SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE: In 2009, Las Vegas and Reno developed the Silver State Diamond Challenge and the "Silver Plate Trophy" to add to the excitement to the rivalry for the two PCL teams that represent the state of Nevada...Reno defeated Las Vegas, 3-games-to-1, in the 2015 PCL Conference Championship Series.

The 2022 campaign will mark the 13th season of the S.S.D.C.

CHAMPION OF THE SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE:

2009: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8 and won the "Draw of the Cards" between the two Mayors)

2010: Reno Aces (Reno won series 11-games-to-5)

2011: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2012: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2013: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 13-games-to-3)

2014: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2015: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2016: Reno Aces (Reno won series 9-games-to-7)

2017: Reno Aces (Reno won series 12-games-to-4, Reno retains trophy)

2018: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 10-games-6)

2019: Las Vegas Aviators lead the series 10-games-to-5 (Las Vegas retains trophy)

2020: MiLB season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Reno Aces (Reno won series 15-games-to-10)

2022: Reno Aces leads the series 17-games-to-7

Following the homestand, the Aviators will conclude the 2022 regular season with a three-game Northern California road trip against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, from Monday-Wednesday, September 26-28.

LAS VEGAS TO HOST INAUGURAL TRIPLE-A CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND:

New postseason format includes three, winner-take-all games to crown the 2022 champions

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced the Las Vegas Aviators will host the inaugural Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The three-game series will begin with the division winners of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League squaring off for the league championship on September 30 at 7:05 p.m. PST/10:05 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the International League division winners will meet to determine the International League champion at 6:05 p.m. PT/9:05 p.m. ET. The two league champions will then meet on Sunday, October 2 at 4:05 p.m. PT/7:05 p.m. ET to determine the overall Triple-A National Champion.

NOTE: If the season ended today the match-ups would be:

PCL: Oklahoma City/El Paso vs. Reno

IL: Durham vs. Nashville.

Aviators on Radio in 2022: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) and on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 22nd season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 35th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 11-time recipient (seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2021, Langer also completed his 10th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

2023 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

