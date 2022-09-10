OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 10, 2022

September 10, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (63-70) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (74-59)

Game #134 of 150/Home #71 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-LHP Austin Warner (4-2, 4.63) vs. OKC-RHP Ryan Pepiot (8-0, 2.58)

Saturday, September 10, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: 94.7 FM The Ref, 947theref.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Stadium

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Tacoma Rainiers continue their series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Clubhouse Collectibles online auction, presented by The Oklahoman, will take place from 6-11 p.m. and feature game-worn, game-used and autographed Dodgers memorabilia that will be available for fans to bid on at milbauctions.com to benefit the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools...The Dodgers are in a first-place tie with El Paso atop the PCL East Division with identical 74-59 records, while third-place Round Rock sits 1.0 game back with 17 games remaining in the regular season. The Dodgers have only five home games remaining this season...Tonight's game will be broadcast on 94.7 FM "The Ref" and will also be shown nationwide on Stadium.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored three runs over the seventh and eighth innings and held the Tacoma Rainiers to one run over the game's final 5.1 innings but were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 6-3 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma built a 5-0 lead through four innings and extended to a 6-0 lead in the top of the seventh inning. The Rainiers' Jonathan Villar hit a solo homer out to right field in the second inning for the first run of the night. Tacoma added two more runs in the third inning on a RBI triple by Mason McCoy and a sacrifice fly. Tacoma took a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly and RBI single. The Rainiers' sixth run of the night scored on a fielder's choice in the top of the seventh inning. The Dodgers then scored three consecutive runs. They loaded the bases in the seventh inning and brought in a run when Devin Mann grounded into a double play. In the eighth inning, Andy Burns connected on a RBI single and Edwin Ríos followed with a sacrifice fly to trim Tacoma's lead to three runs but OKC could not get any closer.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Ryan Pepiot (8-0) is scheduled to make his 15th start with OKC tonight...Pepiot most recently pitched Sept. 4 for the Los Angeles Dodgers against San Diego, allowing one unearned run and three hits with four walks and two strikeouts over two-plus innings. He followed opener Caleb Ferguson and entered the game in the second inning and ended up throwing 74 pitches across 12 batters faced. It was the third time he has allowed four or more walks with LAD this season (eight games)...During his last start with OKC Aug. 27 against El Paso, he allowed a season-high five runs (four earned) and five hits over 5.0 innings with three walks and five strikeouts. It was the most runs he had allowed in a game since Aug. 20, 2021 with OKC at Sugar Land (eight runs). After keeping the Chihuahuas scoreless through four innings, he surrendered a grand slam to Luis Liberato in the fifth inning...Four of his last five appearances have all been in the Majors and he was most recently optioned to OKC Sept. 5. Overall with LAD this season, Pepiot is 2-0 with a 3.78 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) over 33.1 IP with 26 walks against 38 strikeouts...The OKC Dodgers are 16-0 in games he's pitched as a starter or primary pitcher and he owns a 2.58 ERA in 16 games (14 starts). Among PCL pitchers with at least 80.0 innings this season, he ranks tied for first in BAA (.185), second in ERA and tied for second in WHIP (1.08)...He was named PCL Pitcher of the Month for April and also received weekly PCL honors after making two starts during OKC's first series of the season versus Albuquerque...Pepiot was selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Butler University, becoming the program's highest-ever draft pick...Tonight is his second start of the season against the Rainiers. July 12 in Tacoma, he started and pitched 5.2 innings, allowing four runs and four hits - including two home runs - with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Against the Rainiers: 2022: 4-6 2021: N/A All-time: 55-56 At OKC: 33-22 The Dodgers and Rainiers meet for the second of their two series of 2022...The teams are playing for the first time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since the 2019 season, as they did not play each other in 2021 and played their most recent series in Tacoma in July...The teams split their July 12-17 series at Cheney Stadium, 3-3, with the Dodgers winning the first two games before settling for a series split. OKC scored eight or more runs in each of their three wins and outscored Tacoma, 42-30...Drew Avans has 17 hits in 10 games, while Jason Martin has nine RBI and two home runs...Tacoma was the only Triple-A West foe the Dodgers did not play during the 2021 season. The teams were originally scheduled to play in April 2021, but the games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rainiers went on to win the league title...When the teams last met as part of the 2019 schedule, the Dodgers swept a three-game set at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, outscoring the Rainiers, 23-9...OKC is 2-0-3 against the Rainiers in the last five season series and has not lost a series to Tacoma since the 2014 season (0-4 in Tacoma). However, with a win tonight or Sunday, the Rainiers will clinch the 2022 season series as they currently lead, 6-4, with two meetings remaining...Tacoma manager Tim Federowicz played in 25 games with the OKC Dodgers last season while splitting time playing for the U.S. Olympic Team...Entering today, Tacoma has won six of the last eight meetings between the teams. They have won three of four games in OKC after losing their previous five contests in Bricktown.

Stumbling Down the Stretch: With Friday's defeat, the Dodgers have now lost three of their last four games and seven of the last nine games. They are now in a first-place tie with El Paso in the PCL East Division, marking the first time since entering play July 22 the Dodgers have not owned sole possession of first place. Round Rock now sits 1.0 game back in third place with 17 games remaining. The Dodgers had a 5.0-game lead in the East Division standings entering Aug. 31 but have seen that advantage evaporate after going 2-7 while El Paso has gone 8-2 and Round Rock has gone 6-3 during the same period...The Dodgers have been in first place or tied for first place in the division since June 2...The Dodgers are tied with El Paso for the best record in the league at 74-59 and the Dodgers have a league-leading 41-29 home record for their most home wins in a season since 2018 when they finished 41-29 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC last had more than 41 home wins in a season in 2015 when the team went 42-29 in Bricktown.

Offensive Remarks: The Dodgers were held to three runs Friday night, marking the third time in the last four games and fifth time in the last eight games they have scored three runs or less. Over the last eight games they have scored a total of 26 runs - fewest in the league so far in September and second-fewest in all of Triple-A - batting .244 (64x262) with 15 extra-base hits, including two solo homers. The team's .321 SLG also ranks 29th out of the 30 Triple-A teams since Sept. 1. In seven of the eight games, they have not exceeded four runs within nine innings and their maximum runs scored within nine innings is five...Over the last 35 innings, the Dodgers have scored nine runs and scored in only six of the 35 frames. Going back to Sunday, they have not scored in 36 of the last 43 innings (12 runs total)...The slow September start follows a strong August in which scored 178 runs over 26 games (6.8 rpg), posting the second-highest run total in the league...The Dodgers' 826 runs scored this season are still second-most in Triple-A. It's the third time during the team's Bricktown era they have scored at least 800 runs in one season and the first time since 2005.

Power Outage: The Dodgers have not hit a home run in five straight games - the team's longest stretch without a homer since Aug. 6-11, 2018. Their two home runs so far in September (eight games) are fewest among the 30 Triple-A teams and OKC is one of 11 teams in the Minors with two homers or less this month. The last time OKC went six consecutive games without leaving the yard was July 27-Aug. 1, 2014. There have been four other streaks of five straight homer-less games since then...On the other hand, the Dodgers have allowed just one home run over the last three games and just six homers over the last nine games. There have been only two total home runs over four games this series, both hit by Tacoma's Jonathan Villar.

Burn Notice: Andy Burns went 2-for-4 last night with a double and RBI, posting a multi-hit outing for the second straight game and third time in the last four games. Burns has hit safely in all four of his games so far in the month of September, going 7-for-17 (.412) with a double and three RBI. He has already matched his August hit output when he went 7-for-32 (.219) in 15 games with two doubles and one RBI.

Drew Point: Drew Avans picked up a hit and recorded a RBI last night, and in 10 games against Tacoma this season, Avans is batting .405 (17x42) with a team-leading 17 hits, two doubles, four RBI, two walks and seven runs scored. Over the first four games of the current series, he is 6-for-15 with two walks and three steals...His 32 stolen bases this season are fifth-most in the league and the most in a season by a Dodgers player since Darnell Sweeney also recorded 32 stolen bases during the 2015 season. The last OKC player with more than 32 stolen bases in a season was Esteban German, who had 35 during the 2009 season...Avans leads the league with 10 triples and also ranks among league leaders with a .382 OBP (8th) and with 76 runs (9th). Avans put together the league's longest on-base streak since 2018, reaching base in 50 straight games June 11-Aug. 14 before sustaining an injury Aug. 16 at Sugar Land.

Walking Papers: The Dodgers drew two walks last night, both by James Outman, for their lowest game total since Sept. 2 in Round Rock. OKC leads all of Triple-A this season with a team-record 654 walks during the Bricktown era (since 1998), which currently ranks fifth in the Minors overall. As a result, OKC also leads all Triple-A teams with a .368 OBP - third among full-season teams in the Minors...The last PCL team with at least 654 walks in a season was Sacramento in 2012 with 657 walks (144 games)...On the other hand, the Dodgers pitching staff allowed six walks last night and 12 walks over the last two games after issuing just seven walks over the previous three games combined. OKC has allowed a team-record 641 walks this season - most in Triple-A and sixth-most in the Minors overall. The previous team record was 591, set in 2000. It's the most walks allowed by any Triple-A team since the 1992 Tacoma Tigers issued 696 walks over 143 games. OKC is currently on pace for 691 walks through 143 games.

Dirty 30: Following a 13-0 drubbing of Salt Lake Aug. 5, the Dodgers were a season-best 21 games above .500 at 62-41. The next night Salt Lake won, 4-3, on a walk-off home run by Jake Gatewood that has seemingly sent the Dodgers into a tailspin. Beginning with that defeat Aug. 6, the Dodgers are 12-18 over their last 30 games, and the only team in the league with a worse record during that time is last-place Albuquerque at 9-19. The OKC pitching staff has posted a 5.56 ERA over the 30 games and allowed a total of 187 runs (6.23 per game). Nine of their 18 losses have occurred in games the Dodgers led in the sixth inning or later, and team's 14 blown saves are most in the Minors during the span. In 10 of the 30 games the Dodgers have let a lead in the sixth inning or later slip away and they have lost a lead of at least two runs in 10 games as well. Since Aug. 6, the Dodgers have also committed the most errors in the PCL (27), allowed the most unearned runs (25) and grounded into the most double plays (35).

Amayazing: Jake Amaya went 1-for-3 with a hit by pitch last night and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 16-for-42 (.381) with three doubles, a triple, two homers, seven RBI and 12 runs scored...In nine games against Tacoma this season, Amaya is 14-for-35 (.400).

Around the Horn: During the current series, Tacoma has led for 23 of 37 innings. The Dodgers have led in just seven of the 37 innings, and there has yet to be a lead change through four games...Hunter Feduccia did not play Friday but collected a team-high three hits Thursday, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. It was his second three-hit game with OKC this season (July 22 vs. Sacramento), and he is now 5-for-11 over his last three games...The Dodgers are 18-28 at home against West Division opponents over the last two seasons, including 10-12 in 2022...In the 20 games Miguel Vargas has not played with OKC this season, the Dodgers are 7-13 and have batted .234 (156x666) with 87 runs scored (4.35). That includes a 2-7 clip since he most recently left for Los Angeles and 2-9 over the last 11 games he has not been in the OKC lineup...Last night marked the first time since June 19 Michael Busch was not in the starting lineup, ending a streak of 66 straight starts. Between OKC and Double-A Tulsa, Busch ranks second overall in the Minors this season with 103 runs scored and seventh with 248 total bases.

