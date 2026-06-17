Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/16 at Salt Lake

Published on June 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/16 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (4-4, 5.67) vs. Salt Lake RHP Justin Dunn (1-3, 6.20)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF Ryan Bliss (#0) - optioned to Tacoma

ADD INF Weston Wilson (#18) - assigned to Tacoma

DEL INF Axel Sanchez - transferred to Everett

DEL INF Hogan Windish - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Open up a six-game series with the Salt Lake Bees tonight, making their second (and final) trip to South Jordan this season...the Rainiers took five out of six games against the Albuquerque Isotopes last week, winning the series finale 3-2...Tacoma scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead, thanks to a two-run single from Victor Labrada...the Isotopes plated a run in the second and third innings to tie the game, but Labrada came through again with an RBI double in the bottom of the third to put Tacoma up 3-2...Gabe Mosser spun 6.0 innings of two-run baseball to earn his fifth win of the season...Nick Garcia, Josh Simpson and Houston Roth combined to throw 3.0 scoreless innings of relief to lock down the win.

WELCOME WESTON TO THE RAINIERS: INF Weston Wilson was signed by Seattle to a minor league contract and assigned to Tacoma on Tuesday...Wilson, 31, began the season in the Orioles organization, playing 12 games with Triple-A Norfolk before Baltimore selected his contract on April 13...in 21 games with the Orioles, Wilson hit .231 (9x39) with one double and one home run, driving in three...in 12 games with the Tides, he hit .195 (8x41) with one double, two home runs and two RBI...to make room on the active roster, INF Axel Sanchez was transferred to High-A Everett and INF Hogan Windish was placed on the Development List.

HOT HITTING: Last week against Albuquerque, Tacoma had one of the best offensive weeks among all Triple-A teams, hitting .328, the best in the circuit, also leading with 67 hits, 15 home runs, a .426 OBP, .603 SLG and 1.029 OPS...Tacoma's 50 runs scored last week were the second-most in Triple-A, trailing Louisville's 54 runs scored...the Rainiers have collected an extra-base hit in each of their last eight games (since June 6), pacing the PCL with 31 extra-base hits in that time, tied for the sixth-most in Triple-A.

ROSTER RECAP: The Rainiers made a pair of roster moves on Saturday, activating INF Brock Rodden off the Injured List and adding LHP Michael Plassmeyer, who signed a minor league contract with Seattle and was assigned to Tacoma...Rodden, who was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on May 26, has hit .263 with 14 doubles and seven home runs, driving in 38...at the time Rodden hit the IL, ranked fifth in PCL in RBI and tied for seventh in doubles...Plassmeyer, 29, made 20 appearances (one start) with Triple-A Buffalo in the Blue Jays organization, going 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA (5ER/24.2 IP) with 13 walks and 23 strikeouts, holding opponents to a .105 batting average...Plassmeyer was originally drafted by Seattle in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

HOMER HAPPY: The Rainiers homered five times on Saturday night, setting a new season-high...of Tacoma's 50 runs last week against Albuquerque, 29 (58%) of them were accounted for by home runs...Tacoma's 15 home runs last week are the most in Triple-A and tied for the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing High-A Dayton...in 2026, Tacoma has scored 37.6% of its runs via the long ball, the highest rate in the PCL and the seventh-highest rate in Triple-A.

QUALITY STARTERS: RHP Gabe Mosser logged his sixth quality start of the season on Sunday, and Tacoma's 21st of the season, the most in the minor leagues and five more than the next-closest team (Jacksonville - 16)...the Rainiers are 11-10 in games the starting pitcher records a quality start...since May 26, Tacoma's starting pitchers have a 3.64 ERA, the best in the PCL and the third-best in Triple-A, accumulating 94.0 innings and a 1.15 WHIP, both the best in the circuit...Rainiers starters have walked only 14 batters in that time, the fewest in Triple-A, ranking second with a 3.60 K/BB ratio.

ALEJO'S HOT HITTING: Over his last 25 games, INF Alejo Lopez has hit .353 (30x85) with nine doubles and two home runs, driving in 11...in that time (since May 10), Lopez has walked seven times to seven strikeouts, the second-fewest strikeouts among Triple-A hitters with at least 70 plate appearances in that span, sporting a .415 on-base percentage, a .529 slugging percentage and a .944 OPS...on the season, Lopez has taken 12 walks to 10 strikeouts, ranking eighth among Triple-A hitters (min. 100 PA) with a 1.2 BB/K ratio.

REETZ ROLLING: Since May 1 (19G), C Jakson Reetz has been on a tear, hitting .355 (22x62) with three doubles and two home runs...in that time, he ranks third among Triple-A catchers (min. 50 PA) with a .452 on-base percentage and fourth in batting average...Reetz has collected a hit in 11 of his last 13 games, with a trio of three-hit games in that time...on the season, Reetz ranks fourth among Triple-A catchers (min. 100 PA) with his .302 batting average, seventh with a .404 on-base percentage and eighth with a .765 BB/K ratio (13BB/17K).

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.7% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the sixth-best in Triple-A... Tacoma starters rank second among all Triple-A clubs in first-pitch strike percentage, throwing one 62.3% of the time....RHP Casey Lawrence leads all Triple-A pitchers (min. 200 TBF) in first-pitch strike percentage at 69.1%.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had Monday off as they traveled back west...Seattle opens a three-game series against Baltimore Tuesday night.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 16, 2026

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