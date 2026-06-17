OKC Comets Game Notes - June 16, 2026

Published on June 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sacramento River Cats (39-27) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (38-30)

Game #69 of 150/First Half #69 of 75/Home #33 of 75

Pitching Probables: SAC-RHP Tyler Mahle (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-José Rodríguez (NR, -.--)

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets return home to close out the first half of the Pacific Coast League season with a pivotal six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats starting at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets sit in third place in the overall league standings, 2.5 games behind league-leading Las Vegas and 2.0 games behind second-place Sacramento.

Last Game: After scoring six or more runs in each of the last six games, the Oklahoma City Comets offense was limited to three runs in a 4-3 loss to the Charlotte Knights Sunday evening at Truist Field. Charlotte took an early lead on a solo shot from Ryan Galanie. Oklahoma City scored a pair of runs in the third inning with a RBI groundout from James Tibbs III followed by a Jack Suwinski RBI single. The Knights plated three runs after the fifth inning began with two walks and an error, scoring on a two-run single by Andy Weber and a Rikuu Nishida squeeze bunt, putting Charlotte ahead, 4-2. Tibbs made it a one-run game in the eighth inning with a RBI double but was stranded in scoring position.

Today's Probable Pitcher: José Rodríguez will open a bullpen game and make his 2026 season debut with the Comets after starting the season on the 60-day IL...Rodríguez has been sidelined after he suffered a torn ACL toward the end of the 2025 season...Rodríguez made four relief appearance earlier this month with the ACL Dodgers as part of a rehab assignment, posting a 3.38 ERA over 5.1 IP with 10 strikeouts against two walks...He made 37 appearances (one start) with the Comets last season, going 8-2 with a 4.71 ERA over 42.0 IP with 64 strikeouts and 27 walks, converting four of eight save opportunities...He joined OKC in May last season after starting the year with Double-A Tulsa...Rodríguez was originally signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent out of Mexico June 13, 2019...OKC is 2-2 in bullpen games this season.

Against the River Cats: 2026: 0-0 2025: 13-8 All-time: 77-71 At OKC: 37-38

The Comets play the River Cats for the first of two series between the teams this season, including their lone meeting at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last season, Sacramento won four of the first five games before the Comets went 12-4 over the final 16 meetings. The Comets' 13 wins against the River Cats in 2025 marked their most in a single season...OKC scored seven runs or more in nine of their 13 victories last season. At the plate, Esteury Ruiz led OKC with 28 hits and 12 stolen bases in 18 games, while Ryan Ward posted 21 RBI and six home runs in 19 games against the River Cats...Matt Sauer tossed a team-high 18.0 innings in three starts against the River Cats in 2025, including a pair of quality starts and an 11-strikeout performance July 18 on the road...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 45-35 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Down the Stretch: With six games remaining in the first half, the Comets are 2.5 games behind league-leading Las Vegas and 2.0 games behind second-place Sacramento. The winner of the first half will host the best-of-three PCL Championship Series in September...The Comets have clinched a winning first half and Oklahoma City remains the only PCL team, and one of two Triple-A teams (Nashville), to finish with a winning record every half since the split-season format was introduced 2023...However, with a loss Sunday, the Comets have now lost three of the last four games and are 5-7 to start the month of June, equaling the team's loss total from the entire month of May (19-7)...The Comets had closed the month of May with a 13-3 record over the final 16 games and went 20-7 between April 30-May 31...Entering June 1, the River Cats were 33-22 and led the Comets (33-23) by 0.5 games and Las Vegas (32-23) by 1.0 game. Since then, the Aviators have gone 8-4 while the River Cats are 6-5 and the Comets are 5-7.

Queen (City) Sweep: The Comets swept the weekly Pacific Coast League awards for June 9-14, with Jack Suwinski named PCL Player of the Week and Ryder Ryan named PCL Pitcher of the Week, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. The duo became the fourth and fifth Comets to receive a weekly honor this season, joining James Tibbs III (twice) and Alex Freeland. This marks the first weekly award sweep for Oklahoma City since Sept. 17-22, 2024 when outfielder Drew Avans and pitcher Jon Duplantier both notched PCL weekly awards...During OKC's six-game series in Charlotte, Suwinski batted .545 (12-for-22) with six extra-base hits, including four home runs, and nine RBI with a league-leading 26 total bases during the stretch...Ryan tossed a combined 6.2 scoreless innings with two hits, one walk and nine strikeouts, posting a .091 BAA and 0.45 WHIP.

Jack Attack: PCL Player of the Week Jack Suwinski has hit safely in a team-leading seven consecutive games, batting .571 (16-for-28) with eight extra-base hits, including four homers, along with 10 RBI and five multi-hit games. He has four three-hit games during the stretch, along with a two-homer game June 12 in Charlotte...He leads the league in SLG this season (.616) and ranks second in the PCL with 17 home runs, 36 extra-base hits, 141 total bases and 58 runs scored. He is tied for second with 18 doubles and ranks third in OPS (1.017) and fourth with 54 RBI...This is his second hitting streak of the season of at least seven games, joining a nine-game hitting streak April 24-May 3.

Quiet Riot: The Comets were held to a series-low three runs Sunday after scoring six runs or more during each of the first five games of the series (42 R) and scoring six or more runs in each of the previous six games overall (49 R)...From June 7-13, the Comets racked up a league-leading 65 hits and scored 49 runs - second-most in the league behind Tacoma's 50 runs scored. The Comets batted .298 and swatted 11 homers over the six games before Sunday...On the other hand, the Comets limited Charlotte to four runs on three hits Sunday after allowing seven or more runs in each of the previous three games (28 R), along with 36 hits and 18 extra-base hits over the three-game stretch before the series finale. The three hits allowed by OKC Sunday marked the second-lowest hit total by an opponent this season, trailing only a two-hit game by Reno May 21 in OKC. It's the first time OKC has lost when allowing three or fewer hits since falling, 3-1, on the final day of the 2025 regular season in Tacoma.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard was 0-for-3 with a walk Sunday and finished the previous series 8-for-25 (.320) with two doubles, four homers and nine RBI...His 14 RBI and six homers through the first 12 games of June lead the Comets...Ehrhard has now smashed six homers across his last 10 games after going deep just three times through his first 51 games...He has reached base in 33 of his last 34 games, including in a team-best 29 straight games May 1-June 9...Starting May 13, Ehrhard is slashing .387/.513/.699 over 26 games with 15 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and 23 walks against 16 strikeouts.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III picked up two more RBI Sunday and has driven in four RBI across the last two games, boosting his season total to 59. He has collected a hit in eight of his last nine games...He leads the PCL with 19 home runs, a 1.036 OPS, 49 walks, 38 extra-base hits, 156 total bases and 62 runs scored this season. He ranks second in RBI, along with a .614 SLG and ranks fourth with 78 hits and a .422 OBP.

Bricktown Blip: The Comets own a 17-15 record at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark but are just 3-6 in their last nine home games. During that time, the team has batted .224 (64-for-286) with 37 runs and has gone 17-for-76 (.224) with runners in scoring position...At home, the Comets slash .250/.358/.418 and average 5.8 runs per game compared to .288/.378/.484 and average 7.3 runs per game...OKC has hit 55 home runs in 36 road games compared to 33 homers in 32 home games.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald saw his nine-game hitting streak come to an end Sunday following a 0-for-3 day with a walk. During the stretch, Fitzgerald went 13-for-33 (.394) with two doubles, a triple and six RBI...Fitzgerald ranks second in the league with 84 hits and tied for fifth with 48 RBI.

Around the Horn: The Comets have won three of their last four series openers...The Comets were held without a home run Sunday after hitting 11 homers in the previous five games and going deep at least once in 14 straight road games (34 HR). Since May 15, the Comets are tied for the league lead with 44 home runs across 27 games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 16, 2026

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