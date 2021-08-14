Tacoma Outlasts Vegas 4-3, Pulls into First Place Tie on Friday

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (50-36) continued their standings surge on Friday night at home against Las Vegas (43-43), defeating the Aviators 4-3 for their 13th win in 16 games, and their fourth straight victory. The Rainiers are now tied with Reno for first place in the West Division, and the top overall record in Triple-A West.

Las Vegas drew first blood in the first inning, on a two-run homer from Carlos Perez (17). Tacoma rallied to tie just an inning later, when Brian O'Keefe (single) and Jose Marmolejos (walk) led off by reaching base. Each scored on RBI knocks by Jose Godoy (double smashed into the right field corner) and Wyatt Mathisen (bloop single).

The Rainiers went ahead 4-2 in the third, when Donovan Walton worked a leadoff walk and scored all the way from first on a Jantzen Witte RBI double that rolled to the wall in centerfield. O'Keefe then scored Witte with a single.

In the sixth, Aviators DH Khris Davis (yes, that one) tightened things up with a two-out RBI single, scoring Mickey McDonald (3-for-3, BB) after his leadoff double. But it was as close as Vegas would come.

In a bullpen affair for Tacoma, right-hander Penn Murfee was superb pitching innings three through five, and retired nine of the 10 batters he faced. Murfee allowed only one hit, did not walk a batter, and struck out three. Justin Grimm converted his third save in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts, stranding the potential winning run.

The Rainiers will next be in action on Saturday night, a 7:05 PT first pitch at Cheney Stadium as the homestand continues. RHP Robert Dugger is Tacoma's scheduled starter, opposite RHP Miguel Romero for Las Vegas.

