Express Holds off Dodgers for 7-3 Victory in Game Three

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Round Rock Express (42-45) earned its first win of the series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (46-41) by a final score of 7-3 on Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Express 2B Nick Solak helped lead the offensive efforts, going 4-4 during the contest while scoring two runs and driving home one.

Round Rock RHP Glenn Otto (1-1, 3.60) was awarded the win after throwing 6.0 scoreless innings and striking out six batters during his start. Oklahoma City RHP Ryan Pepiot (1-1, 5.40) got the loss with a start that went 4.1 innings and saw four runs, one earned, on five hits and three walks. Express RHP Jake Lemoine recorded 2.0 scoreless innings of relief that helped keep the Dodgers off the board through the eighth.

The Express took an early 3-0 lead in the third as RF Carl Chester opened the inning, reaching first on a Dodgers error. After moving on a Leody Taveras walk, Chester scored as LF Steele Walker hit a sacrifice fly. Solak worked a walk of his own to join Taveras on base before both baserunners moved into scoring position as C John Hicks grounded out then came home on a Curtis Terry single.

Taveras tallied a second run in the fifth frame, drawing a leadoff walk before moving straight to third on a double from Walker. Solak's first single of the night sent Taveras home, extending Round Rock's advantage to 4-0.

The sixth inning saw the fifth Round Rock run cross when SS Ryan Dorow scored on an Oklahoma City fielding error. The infielder hit a single then found second on a Charles Leblanc walk and third on a Chester force out.

Hicks increased the Express' lead to 7-0 in the top of the ninth as he launched a two-run home run into left field to also score Solak, who had reached base after recording his fourth hit of the contest.

Oklahoma City plated its three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning as LF Zach Reks knocked a three-run dinger, which brought 2B Carlos Asuaje and DH Gavin Lux in with him. With two outs on the board, Round Rock RHP Jake Lemoine took over on the mound and recorded the final out in the next at-bat.

Round Rock looks to even the series at Oklahoma City in game four on Sunday. Express LHP Brock Burke (1-5, 6.60) is scheduled for the start up against Dodgers RHP Aaron Wilkerson (6-5, 4.71). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

