Aces Notes

Arizona Diamondbacks' RHP Luke Weaver will make an MLB rehab start for Reno tonight.

Double Impact:

Skipper Blake Lalli nailed down his 200th managerial win in the Aces' game one win over El Paso, 9-4. The Aces' manager picked up 78 wins with Kane County and 72 victories with the 2019 Double-A Champion Jackson Generals before securing the team's 50th win on Friday.

Henry Ramos registered his fifth-straight game with at least a hit, an RBI and a run scored in game one, going 1-for-4 with a two-run shot in the third before going hitless in game two.

All eight positions players besides the pitcher recorded at least one base knock in the first contest while six touched home plate at least once.

Jake McCarthy went on a three-game hitting and run-scoring streak following a 2-for-4 performance with a pair of tallies in game one, followed by a 1-for-4 outing with one tick.

Matt Tabor picked up his first career Triple-A victory with a solid five-inning outing.

With the split doubleheader, the Aces moved to 9-11-17 with a 36-38 record when the team plays two games on the same day.

Double Trouble:

Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .402/.477/.670 slash line while going 45-for-112 at the dish in 31 games. Following a stellar July that saw the veteran outfielder boast a .411 batting average with a team-high 30 hits to go along with 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored, Ramos continues to slug in August. In his 10 appearances in July, Ramos is hitting .385/.442/.769 with three doubles, four home runs, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored.

Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In 12 appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.42 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12.2 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed two runs on nine hits while compiling six holds and one save.

Since the start of August, Ildemaro Vargas has recorded at least one hit in each of his nine starts. The Aces' all-time hits leader is slashing .389/.477/.556 with 14 hits, six of which went for two bases, and eight tallies.

Beer has also been swinging a hot bat in August, going 14-for-36 (.389) at the dish with seven RBIs and five runs scored.

A Tale of Two Cities:

After its split doubleheader, El Paso still holds the worst record in Triple-A West with a 35-49 mark and a run differential of -87, being outscored, 515-428.

The Chihuahuas have scored the fewest runs in Triple-A West with 428 runs scored while being the only team in the section to not reach the 100-home run plateau with 95.

Despite the team's record, El Paso leads Triple-A West with two complete games and tied Salt Lake with four shutouts. Luke Westphal and Caleb Boushley each went the distance in their respective game while Westphal tossed five perfect innings in the shortened complete game.

The Aces will see a familiar face across the diamond in former reliever Alex Powers. The right-hander made 13 appearances with the Aces before getting released on June 24, going 2-0 with a 5.29 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17.0 innings of work.

Brett Kennedy will make his third career start against the Biggest Little City's team. In his previous two outings against Reno, the right-hander puts forth a 1-0 record while allowing a combined five runs on nine hits with 12 strikeouts in 11.0 innings of work. On April 17, 2018, Kennedy surrendered just one hit and four walks in six frames of action to pick up his lone win versus the Aces.

Luke Weaver will take the bump for Reno on Major League Rehab, making his first start at MiLB's highest level since his days with Memphis on July 16, 2018. Against Iowa, the 27-year-old went four innings on rehab, allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts. His last win in Triple-A came on Aug. 12, 2017, against Nashville, where he tossed six innings of three-hit ball while surrendering just one run and punching out five. Weaver made one previous start against El Paso, picking up the win in his one-run, seven-inning outing on May 13, 2017. The right-hander also struck out a Triple-A career-high nine Chihuahuas.

Two Tickets to Paradise:

Reno still sits atop Triple-A with a .290 batting average, 600 runs scored and 880 hits through 86 contests this season. The team from Northern Nevada became the first team in Triple-A to hit the 600-run plateau while joining Rancho Cucamonga and Everett. The 2011 squad still holds the franchise record for fastest to 600 tallies, reaching the mark in 82 games. That same team went on to register a club-leading 933 runs.

The Aces are one of three teams to reach the 200-run plateau in the seventh inning or later, tallying 221 ticks. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .316 batting average, 313 hits, 49 home runs, 57 doubles and 11 triples after the sixth frame.

With its Minor League-leading 219 tallies and .316 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 10 more runs than Carolina with 209 and 34 more points than second-best Quad City with a .282 mark.

Lalli's squad sits in third in all of professional baseball with 56 runs scored in the ninth inning, trailing the Montgomery Biscuits with 61 and the Tampa Bay Rays with 70 tallies. Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .318 batting average, sitting ahead of the Buffalo Bison with a .311 mark.

