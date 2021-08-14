Round Rock Pitching Quiets Dodgers

The Round Rock Express held the Oklahoma City Dodgers scoreless and to two hits through eight innings as they sent the Dodgers to a 7-3 loss Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Zach Reks connected on a three-run homer to end the shutout for the Dodgers' offense. The Express (42-45) led the entire game, scoring three runs in the third inning on a sacrifice fly and two-run single by Curtis Terry.

The Express then built a 5-0 lead with runs in the fifth and sixth innings before adding a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to take a 7-0 lead. The Dodgers (46-41) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the ninth inning. Carlos Asuaje led off the inning with a walk and Gavin Lux hit a one-out single. Later with two outs, Zach Reks belted the first pitch he saw out to center field for a three-run homer. The Express outhit the Dodgers, 10-4.

Of Note:

-With Saturday's loss, the Dodgers snapped a three-game winning streak, but still own a 2-1 lead in their series against the Express.

-Zach Reks connected on his 15th homer of the season in the ninth inning Saturday, tying his season-high mark with three RBI. His 65 hits this season pace the Dodgers, while his 15 homers are second-most on the team and his 46 RBI are third-most among OKC players. He has now hit safely in three straight games with the OKC Dodgers and in six of his last seven Triple-A games, going 8-for-26 with four homers, a double, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored.

- Cristian Santana collected the Dodgers' first hit of the night in the third inning and went 1-for-3 overall in the game. He has hit safely in his last 15 starts, going 25-for-61 (.410) with 11 RBI and nine multi-hit games. He's also hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games overall.

-OKC pitcher Marshall Kasowski entered the game in the eighth inning for his Triple-A debut and struck out the side. He struck out the first batter he faced, allowed a double, then struck out the next two batters. Kasowski had been on Double-A Tulsa's Injured List all season and appeared in six games with the AZL Dodgers on a rehab assignment before joining OKC Thursday.

-Zach Reks' homer was OKC's 56th home run in the last 33 games. The Dodgers entered the game tied for the most homers in all of Triple-A since July 8.

-Gavin Lux went 1-for-4 as OKC's designated hitter Saturday night and scored a run. Through his six games with OKC during his Major League Rehab Assignment, Lux is 5-for-18 with two walks, a RBI and seven runs scored. Lux has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Injured List since July 19 with a left hamstring strain.

-OKC was charged with three errors in Saturday's game, tying their season-high mark last set Thursday against the Express. Through the first three games of the current series, the Dodgers have committed eight errors after committing seven errors in their previous 12 games combined.

What's Next: The OKC Dodgers and Round Rock Express continue their series at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

