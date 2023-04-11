Tacoma Falls To 1-3 On The Road

Round Rock, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (5-4) lost a rare series and road trip opener on Tuesday afternoon to the Round Rock Express (6-3). A 10-2 defeat dropped Tacoma to 20-10 in series-opening games (12-4 road) and 10-3 in road trip lid-lifters since the beginning of last season (primarily six-game series).

For the seventh time in nine games, the Rainiers scored first. A Cesar Hernandez walk and a Mason McCoy single led to a Mike Ford sac fly and a 1-0 first inning lead. Ford has driven in a run in all eight games he's played thus far, though he did see a seven-game hit streak end on Tuesday.

The Express exploded for five runs in the fourth. A Blaine Crim double to left field with two on and one out tied the game. It was 5-1 after Leody Tavares, on an MLB rehab assignment, drilled a grand slam to left.

Right-hander Riley Davis was summoned from Class A Modesto (California League) to spot start for the Rainiers and fired three scoreless innings until departing with the bases loaded: 3.1 IP, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K.

Round Rock added five more in the sixth. A walk, single and bunt loaded the bases, and Taveras drove in his fifth run of the day with a walk. J.P Martinez (single), Sam Huff (sac fly) and Rafael Ortega (2-run single) drove in the balance of runs.

Tacoma tacked on the day's final tally in the eighth; a Delino DeShields leadoff single eventually scored on a Zach DeLoach double to the left field wall.

The series will continue Wednesday evening with a 5:05 PT/7:05 CT first pitch at Dell Diamond. RHP Darren McCaughan takes Tacoma back to the top of its rotation, opposite Round Rock RHP Cole Winn.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription.

