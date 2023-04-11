Sugar Land Space Cowboys Game Notes at OKC

April 11, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







C Korey Lee threw out Elier Hernandez in the sixth inning of Game 1 on Saturday night. Lee has now registered three caught stealing in six total attempts.

In 2022 with Sugar Land, Lee was tied for fifth in the Pacific Coast League in caught stealing, throwing out 17 of 62 attempted base stealers (27.4%)

GRAE ALL DAY:

Grae Kessinger continues to get on base at a great clip for the Space Cowboys, reaching in seven of his first eight games with Sugar Land while recording hits in six of eight contests. The former second-round pick out of Ole Miss started the year with a five-game hitting streak before going 0-for-3 in Game One of the Space Cowboys doubleheader on Saturday.

FORREST RANGER:

RHP Forrest Whitley made his debut for the Space Cowboys on Thursday evening out of the bullpen, spinning 4.0 innings and allowing just one run. Whitley started his evening by retiring the first 10 batters that he faced.

PEREZ POWER:

Joe Perez launched his first home run of 2023 on 4/1 @ El Paso, a 424 foot three-run blast to center. The second-round pick in 2017 has now hit two home runs at the Triple-A level, resulting in seven RBI, after Perez hit a grand slam on 9/25/22 vs. Albuquer- que. Dating back to his time in Double-A Corpus, each of Perez' last four home runs have been multi-run hom- ers, with his last solo blast coming on 8/30/22 @ SA. His six RBI also lead the Space Cowboys heading into their series against Oklahoma City.

ONE TO FORGET:

Sugar Land allowed nine runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on Opening Night as El Paso sent 12 men to the plate.

BIG HIT WANTED:

Through their first eight games, the Space Cowboys are hitting .213 (19-89) with runners in scoring position. That's the second lowest mark in the Pacific Coast League, with only Round Rock (.206) registering a lower average with RISP.

RUNS LIKE A DEER-DEN:

OF Justin Dirden made a strong case to claim a spot on the Astros' Opening Day roster after an impressive Spring Training, hitting .324 with 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 4 RBI and 9 runs scored in 19 games...The former SEMO Redhawk was named a Texas League Postseason All-Star and Astros MLB Postseason All-Star after leading the Astros' organiza- tion in RBI (101) across two levels.

SUGAR LAND TO THE SHOW:

The Astros Opening Day roster featured 10 players that spent time in Sugar Land in 2021 and 2022, including reigning ALCS and World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, RHP Bryan Abreu, RHP Ronel Blanco, RHP Hunter Brown, RHP Seth Martinez, C Yainer Diaz, C Cesar Salazar, INF David Hensley, OF Corey Julks and OF Jake Meyers.

Game #9 Road Game #4 ABOUT THE RECORD Overall Record .....................................................................................................................3-5 Home Record ..........................................................................................................................1-4 Road Record..........................................................................................................................2-1 Current Streak ......................................................................................................................L3 Current Road Trip ........................................................................................ 0-0 Last Home Stand ...............................................................................................................1-4 Last 5 Games ........................................................................................................................2-3 Last 10 Games .........................................................................................................................3-5 2023 Series Record (W-L-T) ..............................................................................1-1-0 Sweeps .................................................................................................................................................

When Scoring 4 or More Runs .........................................................................3-0 When Scoring 3 or Fewer Runs.......................................................................0-5 Shutouts .....................................................................................................................................0-2 In One-Run Games .............................................................................................................1-1 In Two-Run Games .........................................................................................................0-0 Vs. Left-Handed Starters.........................................................................................1-2 Vs. Right-Handed Starters .....................................................................................2-3 During the Day .....................................................................................................................2-1 At Night .........................................................................................................................................1-4 When Scoring First .........................................................................................................3-1 Opponent Scores First. ..............................................................................................0-4 When Hitting Home Run ............................................................................................3-0 No Home Runs ......................................................................................................................0-4 Walk Offs ...................................................................................................................................0-0 Come-From-Behind Wins ..........................................................................................1-0 Largest Comeback ..................................................................................1 (4/1 @ ELP) Losses After Leading ........................................................................................................1 Largest Blown Lead ...........................................................................2 (3/31 @ ELP) Extra-Inning Games .......................................................................................................0-0

