OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes: April 11, 2023

April 11, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored runs in the ninth and 10th innings to complete another comeback win and defeat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in a 4-3 walk-off victory Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (8-2) scored four unanswered runs in the game to overcome a 3-0 deficit and win the series opener between the teams. Trailing, 3-2, in the ninth inning, Ryan Ward drew a walk with the bases loaded and two outs to bring in a run, tie the score, 3-3, and force extra innings. In the top of the 10th inning, OKC pitcher Nick Robertson retired the side in order and stranded Sugar Land's potential go-ahead run at third base. In the bottom of the 10th inning with one out and runners at first and third base, Devin Mann hit a fly ball to right field that Sugar Land outfielder Pedro León fielded and threw home accurately and in time. Sugar Land catcher Luke Berryhill was unable to secure the catch, however, allowing Ben DeLuzio to score on the game-winning sacrifice fly by Mann. The Space Cowboys' three runs all came via home run, with Justin Dirden hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning and Dixon Machado adding a two-run homer in the fifth inning for a 3-0 lead. OKC's Luke Williams drove in the Dodgers' first two runs of the night on a RBI double in the fifth inning and another RBI double in the seventh inning.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers played their third extra-inning game of the season Tuesday - and the third extra-inning game across the entire Pacific Coast League. The Dodgers improved to 3-0 in extra-inning games with the win and 2-0 in extra-inning games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Luke Williams reached base four times as he went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and two walks. Williams leads the Dodgers with 15 hits and 12 RBI through nine games this season. Ten of his hits have gone for extra bases.

-In each of the last two games, and in each of OKC's last four victories, the Dodgers have come back to win after trailing. The Dodgers overcame a three-run deficit Tuesday, overcame five-run deficits both Sunday and Friday in Las Vegas as well as a two-run deficit last Thursday in Las Vegas...Tuesday marked OKC's sixth win of the season by a one-run margin and fifth last at-bat victory through the first 10 games of the season.

-The Dodgers drew a season-high 14 walks, including a career-high four walks by Drew Avans, while Hunter Feduccia tied his career-high mark with four walks. The team's 14 total walks were the most by a Dodgers team since July 14, 2017 when OKC also drew 14 walks against New Orleans at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-The Dodgers connected on a season-low four hits Tuesday and their four runs were the fewest for the team in a victory so far this season.

What's Next: The series between the Dodgers and Space Cowboys continues with a Field Trip Day game at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday. Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers games through June are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.