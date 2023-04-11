OKC Dodgers Encourage Organ Donation Through Continued Partnership with Lifeshare of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers encourage Oklahomans to register as LifeShare Everlasting Fans throughout the 2023 baseball season as the team continues its partnership with LifeShare of Oklahoma to help raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation in the state.

April is National Donate Life Month and guests at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark can sign up during any OKC Dodgers' home game throughout the season to become LifeShare Everlasting Fans and register as an organ, eye and tissue donor. Those who register at the promotions kiosk, located on the concourse behind section 109, will receive a limited-edition T-shirt.

During the previous three baseball seasons combined, more than 3,000 people have registered to become an organ donor at OKC Dodgers games and more than 5,800 people have registered to become an organ donor via the partnership since 2016.

LifeShare of Oklahoma is a nonprofit federally designated organ procurement organization dedicated to the recovery of organs and tissue for transplant purposes. LifeShare, created in 1986, works closely with three transplant centers and 145 health care organizations in Oklahoma to facilitate donation. The organization set a record with 535 lives saved in 2022 - the most ever in a single year in Oklahoma, and the ninth consecutive record-breaking year, according to the organization website.

National Donate Life Month began in 2003 and is celebrated each April to "help raise awareness about donation, encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation," according to the Donate Life America website.

Tonight, the OKC Dodgers open a six-game home series packed with special promotions against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tonight is the first $2 Tuesday of the season featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

First pitch for the first Field Trip Day game of the season is at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday against the Space Cowboys, allowing students to enjoy a fun field trip before the school year ends. Groups of 10 of more receive a game ticket, baseball hat and sack lunch for the cost of $13 per person. These dates are extremely popular and very limited tickets remain for Wednesday.

The series continues at 7:05 p.m. Thursday and at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with fireworks scheduled to follow Friday night's game, presented by LifeShare of Oklahoma. The first INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life honorees of the season will be recognized prior to Friday's game in a celebration of overcoming medical hardships with the help of physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health.

Saturday is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night and the Dodgers will wear special edition Marvel-inspired jerseys on the field, along with new-for-2023 Marvel-inspired caps for the 7:05 p.m. game. The game-worn jerseys will be available for purchase through an online auction with proceeds benefitting the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation. Additionally, special guests Captain America and Captain Marvel will make appearances throughout the evening. OKC's Marvel-inspired on-field caps were unveiled in October and are available for purchase now at the OKC Dodgers Team Store.

Saturday is also Jackie Robinson Day. On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier when he made his MLB debut. Every year on April 15, baseball honors his legacy by celebrating his life, values and accomplishments. A pregame ceremony involving the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation is scheduled to include the gifting of a Revel painting of Jackie Robinson to Urban Bridge Ministries.

Additionally, Saturday is Scout Night, as well as an All-You-Can-Eat Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Scout troops and leaders in uniform will be invited to join in an on-field parade and recognition prior to the Dodgers' game on this special night. Scout Night group tickets include a limited edition OKC Dodgers baseball hat and Scouts also receive a patch. Additionally, groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC Dodgers hat for the price of $25 per person.

The six-game series then wraps up with a 2:05 p.m. game Sunday against Sugar Land and kids can take the field to run the bases following the conclusion of the game.

Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers home games through June are available now at okcdodgers.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$37. Group and season ticket packages are also available for the entire 2023 season.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

To view the Dodgers' complete 2023 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

