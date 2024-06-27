Tacoma Defiance Wins 3-0 Over Real Monarchs Wednesday Night at Starfire Stadium

June 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (6-7-1, 20 points) won 3-0 over Real Monarchs (4-8-1, 14 points) Wednesday night at Starfire Stadium. Chris Aquino scored his second goal of the season in the 27th minute, with Cody Baker earning his first assist of the year for Tacoma, before Danny Leyva doubled the home side's lead in the 60th minute with a curling free kick outside the area. Osaze De Rosario added another for Defiance in the 64th minute, his third of the year, as Tacoma moved into fourth place in the Pacific Division. Hervé Diese's side now faces a quick turnaround as it hosts Timbers2 on Sunday, June 30 at Starfire Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 3 - Real Monarchs 0

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Jalen Gray

Assistants: Ryan Jung, Cephas Quartson

Fourth official: Yannick Rothfuss

Weather: 65 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

TAC - Chris Aquino (Cody Baker) 27'

TAC - Danny Leyva 60'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (Sebastian Gomez) 64'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SLC - Griffin Dillon (caution) 39'

TAC - Chris Aquino (caution) 48'

SLC - Omar Enrique Alba Burrowes (caution) 59'

SLC - Benjamin Redzic (caution) 73'

SLC - Jhalmar Joffre Soliz (caution) 87'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez, Stuart Hawkins, Cody Baker (Sebastian Gomez 62'); Snyder Brunell, Danny Leyva (Frank Daroma 62'); Georgi Minoungou (Blake Bowen 68'), Chris Aquino (Faysal Bettache 62'), Travian Sousa; Osaze De Rosario (Yu Tsukanome 75')

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Owen O'Malley, Burke Fahling, Elias Katsaros

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 13

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 1

Real Monarchs - Fernando Delgado; Omar Enrique Alba Burrowes (Jhalmar Joffre Soliz 73'), Keller Storlie - captain, Zackery Farnsworth, Derrick Silva; Bertin Jacquesson, Griffin Dillon (Damien Barker John 73'), Noel Caliskan (Luca Moisa 82'), Daron Iskenderian (Benjamin Redzic 64'); Matthew Bell, Zavier Gozo (Ilijah Paul 72')

Substitutes not used: Bennett Ewing, Kurowskybob Pierre

Total shots: 18

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 16

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 10

Saves: 2

- TACOMA DEFIANCE -

