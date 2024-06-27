Huntsville City FC Acquires Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd on Loan from Chicago Fire FC

June 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that it has acquired goalkeeper Bryan Dowd on loan from Chicago Fire FC, as well as an international roster spot from Tacoma Defiance in exchange for an undisclosed fee. Dowd is eligible to make his HCFC debut on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. CT against Carolina Core FC.

A product of the Chicago Fire Academy, Dowd was drafted sixth overall by his hometown club in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft after leading the University of Notre Dame to the final of the 2023 NCAA Men's Soccer Championship. Dowd started 21 times for the Irish during the 2023 season, posting a career-best .699 goals against average and becoming the only goalkeeper to be named a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top men's and women's collegiate soccer player. In addition, Dowd became the first goalkeeper in Top Drawer Soccer history to be named the publication's NCAA Division 1 Soccer Player of the Year.

Dowd is a native of Illinois and has represented the U17 United States Men's Youth National Team on the international level.

Transaction: Huntsville City FC acquires goalkeeper Bryan Dowd on loan from Chicago Fire FC; acquires an international roster spot from Tacoma Defiance for an undisclosed fee

Bryan Dowd

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 175 lbs

Birthdate: March 8, 2002

Age: 22

Birthplace: Oak Park, Ill.

Nationality: United States

Last club: Chicago Fire FC

How acquired: Via loan from Chicago Fire FC

HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF JUNE 27, 2024Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Goalkeeper: Bryan Dowd and Simon Jillson

Defenders: Fernando Ciceron, Kessy Coulibaly, Nick DePuy, Will Perkins, Tomás Ritondale, and Joel Sangwa

Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Jonathan Bolaños, Brennan Creek, Isaiah Johnston, Ethan O'Brien, Faiz Opande, Sergi Oriol, Axel Picazo and Ollie Wright

Forwards: Maximus Ekk, Jordan Knight, and Tyler Pasnik

