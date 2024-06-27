Tacoma Defiance Trades 2024 International Roster Slot to Huntsville City FC

June 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has traded a 2024 International Roster Slot to Huntsville City FC. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The move brings Tacoma's number of 2024 International Roster Slots to six as the team continues its 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Following a 3-0 home win over Real Monarchs on Wednesday, Tacoma Defiance (6-7-1, 20 points) faces a quick turnaround as it hosts Timbers2 (4-4-6, 20 points) on Sunday, June 30 at Starfire Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance trades a 2024 International Roster Slot to Huntsville City FC on June 27, 2024. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

