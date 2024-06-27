Huntsville City FC to Host Carolina Core FC on Friday, June 28

June 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will face Carolina Core FC for the second time this month on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, presented by Window World.

Here are five things to know for Friday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Friday night's match will also serve as Public Works night at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Ahead of kickoff, guests can take pictures and get closer looks at public works vehicles, like tractors and excavators. Additionally, participants in this week's Ring of Fire game will be outfitted with construction hard hats.

Huntsville City FC earned a 4-1 win against Carolina Core FC on June 1 in Core's home opening match at Truist Point in High Point, N.C. After falling behind early in the second half, the Boys in Blue scored four straight goals to take three points back to the Rocket City. Forster Ajago, Tyler Pasnik, and Adem Sipić (two) each scored in the win.

Newly acquired goalkeeper Bryan Dowd will be eligible to make his debut as a Boy in Blue on Friday. Dowd comes to Huntsville on loan from MLS side Chicago Fire FC, which drafted him with the sixth overall pick of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Notre Dame. With the Fighting Irish, Dowd became the only goalkeeper to be named a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy in 2023, which is awarded annually to the top men's and women's collegiate soccer player.

Huntsville City FC supporters will see a familiar face in a Carolina Core FC uniform this weekend. Forward Tyler Freeman spent the first half of 2023 in Huntsville, recording 10 appearances and five starts before being loaned to Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship in July 2023.

Midfielder Jony Bolaños remains the MLS NEXT Pro leader in key passes (36) while also leading the team in assists (five), shots on target (15) and minutes played (1,236). As a club, Huntsville City FC leads the Eastern Conference in shots on target (79) and is second in the conference in long balls (232) and corner kicks (79).

