Taco and Margarita Festival Coming to Segra Park August 17

June 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will host their first Taco and Margarita Festival at Segra Park Saturday, August 17.

Not only can fans enjoy some world class tacos and margaritas, but there will also be a live DJ, live pro wrestling and more entertainment during the festival!

The party starts as gates open at 11 am and attendees can enjoy fantastic tacos, drinks and entertainment until 5 pm. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, June 25, at 10 am. Kids five and under can enter for free. Fans can purchase tickets here.

Make sure to take advantage of our early bird pricing. General Admission to the event is $10 when you buy in advance, but will increase to $20 on the day of the festival.

There are also two tiers of VIP Passes that fans can purchase. VIP Admission comes with a festival t-shirt and two house margarita, beer, water or soda vouchers and is $40 for advance buyers. The passes will cost $50 for those who buy on the day of the festival. Fans can also purchase an Ultimate VIP Pass that includes a festival t-shirt, three house margarita, beer, water or soda vouchers and access to a special VIP taco and snack bar. Advance Ultimate VIP Passes are $79, but will cost $99 when purchased on the day of the festival.

For more information on the Taco and Margarita Festival at Segra Park and upcoming Columbia Fireflies games, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

