Aron Estrada Named Carolina League Player of the Week

June 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: Shorebirds' infielder, Aron Estrada has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for June 18-23 after a strong series on the road against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Estrada collected a hit in all six games against the Woodpeckers, finishing the week with a .375 batting average, 2 home runs, a double, a triple, and 6 RBI. He also scored 6 runs and stole 4 bases.

Estrada has become one of the top hitters in the Carolina League, owning a league-best batting average of .337 since May 1 with 15 extra-base hits and 26 RBIs in that span. All seven home runs he has hit this season have come since May 26.

The Shorebirds return to Perdue Stadium for their first home series of the second half on Tuesday as they play host to the Down East Wood Ducks at 7:05 p.m.

