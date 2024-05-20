Taco and Margarita Fest Comes to Constellation Field July 20

SUGAR LAND, TX - Constellation Field is set to host Taco and Margarita Festival coming up on Saturday, July 20 from 11 am to 5 pm.

The Taco and Margarita Festival will feature six different stations with a variety of specialty tacos, snacks and desserts located all around Constellation Field, along with different styles of margaritas. Entertainment throughout the day is set to include live pro wrestling, a DJ and more at the home of the Space Cowboys.

Tickets for the Taco and Margarita Festival are on sale now. General admission tickets are $10 when purchased in advance and $20 when purchased on the day of the festival. Kids ages five and under receive free admission. VIP Packages are also available which range from packages that include a festival t-shirt and two drink vouchers to the Ultimate VIP Ticket package which includes a festival t-shirt, three drink vouchers and access to a taco and snack bar. Full details on VIP tickets can be found here. Parking is $10 per vehicle and can also be purchased in advance here.

