Bark in the Park, a Special 89ers Night, Fireworks and More Highlight OKC Baseball Club Home Series

May 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY - Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka, a special 89ers Night, the return of Golf Night, Friday Night Fireworks and more are slated for the Oklahoma City Baseball Club's upcoming home series against the Reno Aces that begins at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

- Tuesday (7:05 p.m.) - The series opens with Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka and the series opener also falls on a $2 Tuesday. Dogs are welcome to attend Tuesday's game with their owners, who will need to fill out and turn in a waiver form at the gate in order for their dog to be admitted. The waiver can be filled out in advance at okcbaseball.com or will be available upon entry to the ballpark.

Water and relief stations will be available for dogs throughout the stadium and the first 300 dogs receive an OKC-branded bandana. Also for every Tito's drink sold to guests 21 and older on Tuesday night and all season long, $1 will be donated to Bella SPCA (up to a $2,000 donation).

The series opener falls on a $2 Tuesday as guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Additionally, select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older.

- Wednesday (7:05 p.m.) - First pitch for Game 2 of the home series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

- Thursday (7:05 p.m.) - A special guest from OKC 89ers history will return to the team for 89ers Night Thursday and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to see the special guest's grand entrance pregame at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

P layers and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats during the game in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history and retro team mascot Robo Niner will be on hand. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

During the Par-Tea Hour on Thursdays, guests age 21 and older can enjoy half-off Twisted Tea at the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Pad from when gates open to 30 minutes after first pitch and again during the Par-Tea Inning during the sixth inning of Thursday night games. The first 150 guests who purchase a Twisted Tea at the Par-Tea Pad on Thursdays will receive complimentary Twisted Tea-branded sunglasses.

- Friday (7:05 p.m.) - Friday Night Fireworks presented by Bahama Bucks are scheduled to follow the game.

Enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $25 per person for groups of 10 or more with a special all-you-can-eat ticket offer.

Friday is also Moore Youth Baseball Night and youth baseball teams that participate in the Moore Youth Baseball League are invited to be recognized in a pregame parade on the field. Group tickets are $16 each and include a limited edition OKC Baseball hat.

- Saturday (6:05 p.m.) - A special ticket package is available for Golf Night that includes hitting golf balls onto the field at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark pregame, participating in a longest putt competition and an opportunity to meet Oklahoma City native and professional golfer Talor Gooch. Please contact Ryan Smith at [email protected] or (405) 218-2110 for additional information.

The INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" series continues Saturday and Luke Champion will be recognized. Last year, Champion suffered a stroke at age 14 after winning a wrestling match during a camp at Oklahoma State University and is receiving therapy at INTEGRIS Health Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation outpatient clinic in Yukon. To symbolize overcoming his health challenges, Champion will take a home run "lap" around the bases during a pregame ceremony. He will also receive an OKC Baseball Club jersey, a commemorative baseball bat and will enjoy watching the OKC Baseball Club game from an entertainment suite.

Saturday is also a Braum's Friends and Family Night and groups of 10 or more can receive a game ticket, OKC hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person.

- Sunday (2:05 p.m.) - Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps on City Celebration Sunday. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Ticket and Broadcast Information

Single-game tickets for OKC games through June are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$38. Group and season ticket packages are also available for the entire 2024 season.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Baseball home games are available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app and Sunday home games will be broadcast live on KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City (channel 34 on digital antennas and DirecTV; channel 11 on Cox cable). Additionally, all OKC Baseball games - home and road - are available to stream on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV and MLB At Bat with a subscription.

To view Oklahoma City's complete 2024 schedule, visit okcbaseball.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

