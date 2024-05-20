Ellis Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - Following a stellar performance on the mound in the Lone Star State, Reno Aces starting pitcher Chris Ellis was named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

This announcement marked the third time this season that Minor League Baseball has recognized an Aces player by winning one of PCL's weekly awards.

Ellis, 31, won his only start of the week on Saturday, May 18 th , against the Round Rock Express. He limited the opposition to one earned run on three hits and one walk while establishing season-highs in strikeouts (7) and innings pitched (7.0).

Reno is amid a two-week road trip through America's heartland as the Aces begin a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Ball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series will open on Tuesday, May 21st, with the first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. PT.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The series will begin on Tuesday, May 28th, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

