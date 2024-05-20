Space Cowboys Return Home for Six-Game Set Including Memorial Day Weekend

SUGAR LAND, TX - After a trip to Albuquerque to take on the Isotopes, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys return home to Constellation Field to start a six-game series from Tuesday, May 21 through Sunday, May 26 with the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Tuesday, May 21 vs. Round Rock @ 6:35 pm

To thank all of those in the medical industry, Tuesday night's contest is Nurse Appreciation Night presented by Houston Methodist. Medical staff can receive one free lower-bowl ticket and a discount on additional tickets with proof of medical email - the link to redeem can be found here.

To add to the festivities, $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas will be available throughout the evening, and it is also Silver Stars Tuesday presented by United Healthcare. Silver Stars packages for the season are available online here and start at just $60. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Wednesday, May 22 vs. Round Rock @ 6:35 pm

It is Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field. Additionally, bring your four-legged friend out for Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed. Dogs are welcome out on the King Ranch Ag & Turf Grassland and do not require a ticket, but owners will be required to fill out a waiver for their pups. Gates will open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, May 23 vs. Round Rock @ 6:35 pm

The Space Cowboys will transform into their alternate identity, the Dulces de Sugar Land, for Thursday night's game at the ballpark, presented by H-E-B. The team will be wearing their vibrant Dulces jerseys and hats in appreciation of the Latino community's contribution to the foundation and growth of the City of Sugar Land. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

On Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union, all teachers and school staff can receive a free-lower bowl ticket and a discount on additional tickets purchased with proof of school email. Tickets for Teacher Appreciation Night can be found here.

It's also a great time to get the weekend started early with Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights. Discounted Eureka Heights beers and select domestic drafts are available until last call along with discounted sodas all night.

Friday, May 24 vs. Round Rock @ 7:05 pm

It's Memorial Day Weekend presented by Hunton Group! To kick off the weekend, the Space Cowboys continue their trip to an alternate timeline on Friday night by wearing their Fauxback jerseys. The caps and jerseys of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys represent a time 'when they existed' in the decades of the past.

The first 2,000 fans will receive an Astros Alex Bregman Jump Bobblehead presented by H-E-B when the gates open at 5:30 pm. Fans can also stick around after the game for Freddy's Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Prior to the game, the IAH Honor Guard will present the colors and sing 'God Bless America' during the 7th inning stretch.

Saturday, May 25 vs. Round Rock @ 6:05 pm

The Space Cowboys are celebrating AAPI Heritage Night with the first 2,000 fans set to receive a Space Cowboys Year of the Dragon Jersey when the gates open at 4:30 pm. As part of the festivities, there will be pregame cultural performances including a lion dance troupe, fire performers and more. Just for AAPI Heritage Night, a specialty Hawaiian Dog will be available for purchase at the Gameday Grill.

It's also the continuation of Memorial Day Weekend presented by Hunton Group.

Sunday, May 26 vs. Round Rock @ 6:05 pm

In Sunday's series finale against Round Rock and to cap off Memorial Day Weekend presented by Hunton Group, the Space Cowboys will be wearing special Military jerseys. During the game, there will be an Auction for the jerseys worn that night on the Main Concourse behind home plate. Additionally, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Replica Space Cowboys Military Jersey Giveaway presented by Baywatch Cadillac Southwest when the gates open at 4:30 pm. There will also be Postgame Fireworks to end the night.

Don't forget to arrive early for Orion's Kids Day for pregame player autographs and pregame catch on the field from 5:00 pm to 5:20 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets presented by First Service Credit Union, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

Full season memberships, partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

