T-Bones Come up Empty in Game Two

September 6, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





SIOUX CITY, IA - Thursday night was another "slugfest" in the American Association South Division Championship series but unlike the first game of the series it was a one-sided affair. Sioux City right hander Eric Karch (1-0) tossed eight shut out innings, while the Explorers (1-1) offense rode a five run fifth to an 11-0 blanking of the Kansas City T-Bones (1-1) to even the best of five game series at one game each.

The T-Bones allowed 11 walks while giving up 10 hits to Sioux City in the loss. Jose Mesa Jr. got the start for KC and would work four innings giving up three earned runs. The X's took the lead off the right-hander in the home half of the first on a fielder's choice RBI off the bat of Jeremy Hazelbaker. Two innings later the former Big Leaguer was at it again launching a solo home run to right to make it 2-0 Sioux City.

In the bottom of the fifth the X's blew the game wide open. Mesa would surrender a lead off single to Nate Samson and leave the game. Lefty Evan Korsan struck out Hazelbaker, but after a wild pitch, Jose Sermo hit a double to score Samson to give Sioux City a 3-0 lead. Korsan was able to retire Dexture McCall on a fly to center for out number two but two straight walks would allow Sioux City to load the bases. Adam Sasser then drew the third straight walk for Korsan to bring in a run to make it 4-0 Sioux City.

Kyle Wren would hit a double to left just getting down for a base hit and skipping under a diving Casey Gillaspie. Wren would drive in three runs clearing the bases to make it 7-0 Explorers. The T-Bones would never recover in the game. Sioux City added another pair in the seventh and eighth off the T-Bones pen. Karch was superb for Sioux City retiring 11 batters in a row at one point holding KC to just four hits in an 109 pitch performance.

Following an off day for travel the series will resume Kansas City this weekend. Game three is scheduled for Saturday, September 7th at 7:05 p.m. at JustBats Field at T-Bones Stadium. Game four is set for Sunday the 8th at 5:05 p.m. and Monday the 9th at 7:05 p.m. for game five if necessary. Catch all the action live on the T-Bones Broadcast Network.

