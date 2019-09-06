RedHawks Win 4-3 in Game Two of NDCS; One Game Away from Series Win

FARGO, ND - After a one-run pitching battle on Wednesday, it was more of the same Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored early and held on for a 4-3 win over the St. Paul Saints to take a commanding 2-0 lead as the best-of-five North Division Championship Series shifts to St. Paul.

Fargo-Moorhead's starting pitching was the difference again as it was Michael Tamburino who came up clutch, coming back from a rocky first inning to put in a stellar outing tonight. He loaded the bases in the first on a single, a hit batter, and an error, but got out of the inning - stranding two Saints on base - after giving up only one run. Tamburino went on to finish Game 2 with seven innings pitched, allowing two runs, eight hits, no walks, and he picked up five strikeouts.

The RedHawks responded immediately, scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning on back-to-back home runs from Chris Jacobs and Correlle Prime. Fargo-Moorhead tacked on one more run in the fourth inning on a pair of wild pitches from St. Paul's starting pitch Landon Beck. Beck earned the loss after giving up four runs over five innings.

The Saints came back to score one run in the sixth on back-to-back doubles off Tamburino to cut the Hawks' lead to two runs. Josh Allen hit a solo shot to right field off Brent Jones in the eighth to bring St. Paul to within a run, but Geoff Broussard came in to close out the game emphatically with a flyout and a pair of strikeouts to pick up his second save of the postseason.

The series now switches to St. Paul for Game 3 on Saturday. Fargo-Moorhead LHP Tyler Pike is expected to start against St. Paul RHP Eddie Medina on Saturday at CHS Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

