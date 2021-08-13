T-Birds Unveil Ice-O-Topes Jersey for 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have unveiled their Springfield Ice-O-Topes jersey that will be worn on Saturday, Feb. 12 when the team hosts the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

The winning design was created by Kristopher Kern. Fans have the chance right now to pre-order their Ice-O-Topes jersey. Kern will receive his own jersey plus a T-Birds prize pack for being chosen as the victorious creation.

Single-game tickets for Ice-O-Topes Night will go on sale at a later date, but fans can ensure their place in the building that evening by purchasing a Thunderbirds ticket package by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

