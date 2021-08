Abbotsford Canucks Sign Tristen Nielsen to Two-Year Contract

August 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Tristen Nielsen to a two-year AHL contract.

Nielsen, 21, collected 32 points (15-17-32) for the WHL's Vancouver Giants last season, ranking first among all Giants skaters in goals (15), second in assists (17), and second in points (32). He also served as an alternate captain during the 2020.21 season.

Over parts of six WHL seasons split between the Calgary Hitmen and Vancouver Giants, Nielsen compiled 175 points (82-93-175) in 241 regular season games. The 5'10", 192-pound forward was acquired by Vancouver during the 2018.19 season and helped the Giants reach game seven of the 2019 WHL Championship Series.

A product of Fort St. John, BC, Nielsen represented Canada White at the 2017 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

