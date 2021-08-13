Abbotsford Canucks Sign Tristen Nielsen to Two-Year Contract

August 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C.Â - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forwardÂ Tristen NielsenÂ to aÂ two-year AHL contract.

Nielsen, 21,Â collected 32 points (15-17-32) for the WHL's Vancouver Giants last season,Â rankingÂ firstÂ among all Giants skatersÂ in goals (15), second in assists (17), andÂ secondÂ inÂ points (32).Â He alsoÂ served as an alternate captainÂ during the 2020.21 season.

Over parts ofÂ six WHL seasons split between the Calgary Hitmen and Vancouver Giants,Â NielsenÂ compiledÂ 175Â pointsÂ (82-93-175)Â in 241 regular season games.Â The 5'10", 192-pound forwardÂ was acquired by Vancouver during the 2018.19 season and helpedÂ the Giants reachÂ game seven ofÂ theÂ 2019Â WHLÂ Championship Series.

A product of Fort St. John, BC, Nielsen represented Canada White at theÂ 2017 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

