Abbotsford Canucks Sign Ashton Sautner

August 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defencemen Ashton Sautner to a one-year AHL contract.

Sautner, 27, was held off the scoresheet in two games played with the Manitoba Moose (loaned from VAN) in 2020.21 and spent most of the season on the Vancouver Canucks taxi squad.

In 242 career AHL games split between Utica (240 GP) and Manitoba (2 GP), Sautner has tallied 49 points (11-38-49) and 160 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in seven Calder Cup Playoff games with the Comets, registering four shots and four penalty minutes.

The 6'1", 195-pound defenceman made his NHL debut with Vancouver on March 25, 2017 vs Dallas and recorded his first NHL point (assist) on March 31, 2017 vs Columbus. In 23 career NHL games, Sautner has three assists, four penalty minutes and a +2 rating.

A native of Flaxcombe, Saskatchewan, Sautner was originally signed by the Vancouver Canucks as a free agent on March 14, 2015.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.