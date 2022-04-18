Syracuse Mets Postpone Bark in the Park #1, Game Still on for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday

April 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY -The Syracuse Mets have postponed the first Bark in the Park of the season due to inclement weather forecast for Tuesday, April 19th. The game against the Worcester Red Sox is still scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m.

"We felt that this was in the best interest of the dogs, their families and all the fans that enjoy the Bark in the Park nights," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "April weather is always tough, so we felt it best to move this date for a better chance for everyone, especially the dogs."

The three scheduled Bark in the Park nights are now scheduled for May 24th (vs. Rochester Red Wings, 6:35 p.m.), June 29th (vs. Leigh Valley IronPigs, 6:35 p.m.), and September 6th (vs. Rochester Red Wings, 6:35 p.m.), presented by Aloft Hotel and the Schepp Funeral Home.

The Bark in the Park nights feature the opportunity for fans to bring their dogs to historic NBT Bank Stadium and enjoy an evening of baseball with their best friend! Dog tickets are $5.00, and proceeds of dog tickets are donated to local animal rescue organizations. Vendors and rescue groups are available for dog lovers to shop for products and to see dogs up for adoption.

Spectrum News's Vanessa Richards and broadcasting legend Laura Hand along with others act as celebrity judges for the "Mets-Minster Dog Show," and there is a return of the on-field dog parade before the game.

To purchase tickets to Bark in the Park or any other Syracuse Mets home game, please visit the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10am to 5pm), call 315-474-7833, or visit syracusemets.com.

