Redbirds Homestand Highlights against the Storm Chasers

April 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds welcome in the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday, April 19th for a six-game homestand packed with family-fun events, delicious cuisine, and exciting entertainment throughout the weekend.

Tuesday, April 19th - Redbirds vs Storm Chasers - 6:05 PM

Nacho Average Tuesday: All fans will get a free order of ballpark nachos presented by the Downtown Memphis Commission. To purchase tickets, click here.

Wednesday, April 20th - Redbirds vs Storm Chasers - 11:05 AM

Education Day: Students will experience interactive learning focused on D.A.R.E. and G.R.E.A.T. program initiatives at Autozone Park.

Ticket Special: All field box and dugout section tickets are just $10. To purchase tickets, click here.

Lunch Special: Try the all-new double-smash cheeseburger that comes with fries and a soda ($12) or a beer ($15)!

Thursday, April 21st - Redbirds vs Storm Chasers - 6:45 PM

Irish Heritage Night, presented by Silky O'Sullivan's, featuring dueling pianos on the concourse, Silky O'Sullivan's famous throne, and a stadium sing-along to "When Irish Eyes Are Smiling". To purchase tickets, click here.

Redbirds Hat Giveaway: The first 2,000 fans will receive a green Memphis Redbirds hat!

Throwback Thursdays, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon. Get $2 PBR beers and $1 hot dogs this and every Thursday at AutoZone Park. The team will also take the field as the Memphis Chicks.

College Night: Students can purchase a $15 field box ticket that includes a college themed hat and concession credit. Colleges include the University of Memphis, Rhodes College, Christian Brothers University, and the University of Tennessee.

Friday, April 22nd - Redbirds vs Storm Chasers - 7:05 PM

All-You-Can-Eat wings starting at $22 and located in the third base cove. For more information, visit here.

$3 Coors Lites on the plaza until the first pitch.

The Matchup Menu: For each homestand, the Redbirds will feature a specialty sandwich and drink related to the road teams' city. Available on Fridays and Saturdays at The Rivalry Roadhouse Tent in right-field. This homestand features:

The "Warren Buffet Sandwich", a delicious shaved prime rib accompanied with grilled onions.

The "Omaha Storm Chaser", a tropical rum-based drink infused with Kool-Aid, which is the official soft drink of Nebraska where it was originally developed.

Saturday, April 23rd - Redbirds vs Storm Chasers - 3:05 PM

Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed. A specialty $16 ticket includes entry for fans, their dogs, and a dog item, ranging from a Yadier Molina dog bowl to a chew toy. Use promo code: BARKINTHEPARK when purchasing tickets here.

Postgame performance by the Renegades of Rythm drumline in the plaza.

Sunday, April 24th - Redbirds vs Storm Chasers - 2:05 PM

Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday, where the first 500 kids 12-and-under are treated to a free ice cream bowl. To purchase tickets, click here.

All kids in attendance will receive a free ice cream sandwich and get a chance to run the bases after the game.

Fans that purchase a Budweiser Bowtie Bar ticket can dig into brunch with mimosas and poinsettia cocktails for just $52 per person.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

