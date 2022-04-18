Bradish Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Minor League Baseball today announced the International League's Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards. Norfolk Tides' starter Kyle Bradish was named Pitcher of the Week, while Rochester infielder Luis García was named Player of the Week.

Bradish was strong in two starts at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last week. He totaled 9.0 innings of work, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine hitters. He threw 64% of his pitches for strikes, tossing 125 pitches, 80 for strikes. His season WHIP is at 0.67 while opposing hitters are batting .129 against him (4-for-31).

The Tides won both games Bradish pitched at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. On Tuesday, April 12, he opened his season retiring 12 of 14 hitters faced. He allowed two hits and no walks while striking out six hitters. Bradish allowed the first batter of the game, Estevan Florial, to get a hit, then retired eight in a row before allowing a second hit to Florial with two outs in the third inning. Bradish finished the game by striking out the side, who featured Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees #14 Prospect, MLB.com), Miguel Andújar and Greg Bird.

In his second game on Easter Sunday, April 17, Bradish pitched in the first game of a doubleheader at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Although it was 37 degrees Fahrenheit at first pitch, Bradish was able to stay hot by retiring the first three batters he faced. He gave up his lone run of the week in the second inning, thanks to an RBI single by Ender Inciarte that scored Ronald Guzmán. From that inning on, Bradish retired six of the next seven batters he faced and exited the game as the pitcher of record after the fifth inning. His pitch total increased from game one, going from 58 to 67 pitches thrown.

It's the first time that a Tide has won the International League Pitcher of the Week Award since 2019. Chandler Shepherd was the last to do so from July 29 to August 4, 2019. He made one start, where he threw 6.1 scoreless innings and allowed three hits and no walks with eight strikeouts. Shepherd went on to win the International League's Pitcher of the Month for August, where in five starts he went 3-1 with a 1.62 ERA (6 ER, 33.1 IP), struck out 30 batters to nine walks, and allowed an .181 opponent's batting average.

The Tides had one weekly award winner in 2021, when Rylan Bannon won Player of the Week for August 9 to August 15. In five games, Bannon hit .500 (7-for-14), with six runs, a double, five home runs, nine RBI and five walks while slashing .632/1.643/2.274.

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

Single-game tickets start at $14 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $15. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $12. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

