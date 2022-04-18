Doubleheader Split Spoils Norfolk Sweep

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Norfolk Tides (8-4) split a doubleheader with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-6) on Easter Sunday. They won game one, 5-1, for their fifth straight win. They lost game two on a walk-off double to lose, 1-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck first in game one. Ender Inciarte had an RBI single that scored Ronald Guzman. It was the only run they would score, and Norfolk responded immediately with three runs in the top of the third. Richie Martin ripped a bases loaded double to score the first two runs. Jahmai Jones added another with an RBI groundout to make it 3-1, Norfolk.

Norfolk's last two runs were scored in the sixth. Jacob Nottingham ripped his first triple of the season to add the first run. Rylan Bannon topped Norfolk's offense off with an RBI fielder's choice, making the final 5-1 in game one. Kyle Bradish earned his first win of the season, followed by a scoreless inning each from relievers Nick Vespi and Cole Uvila.

Game two started at 3:03 p.m., and both teams were scoreless through the first three innings. Tides starter Kevin Smith was scoreless through the three innings, lowering his season ERA to 1.69 in his three appearances. The bullpen went on throw three more scoreless innings, with Isaac Mattson throwing the fourth, while Zac Lowther threw the fifth and sixth.

Lowther continued to pitch in the seventh inning and was able to get the first two outs of the inning. But he walked pinch hitter Jose Peraza and allowed the game-winning run on a double by Oswald Peraza, giving Scranton the 1-0 victory

The Tides return home Tuesday night to host the Durham Bulls. The probables have not been announced, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

SEE YOU LATER: After taking five of six games from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Norfolk is now 50-52 since 2007...the Tides trail the all-time series 142-157...the game two loss was the first time the Tides were shutout this season.

SERIES RECAP: Both the Tides pitching staff and starting lineups performed very well in the series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre...the pitchers went 5-1 with a 2.90 ERA (16 ER, 49.2 IP), with starters going 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA (6 ER, 25.0 IP) and the bullpen going 3.65 ERA (10 ER, 24.2 IP)...hitters hit .324 (55-for-170) with seven home runs and scored 39 runs (6.50 runs per game).

SURGING TIDES: The 8-4 record is tied for the best Norfolk start to a campaign since becoming an Orioles affiliate in 2007.

