Homestand Highlights: Wings Home April 26 - May 8
April 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
After a week in Allentown, PA, the Red Wings return to Frontier Field on Tuesday, April 26 to open a 12-game, 13-day homestand against both the Mets and Yankees top affiliates.
The fortnight at Frontier is highlighted by two-for-one ticket deals, pre-game happy hours, Autism Awareness Day, Teacher Appreciation Night and kids run the bases.
Gates will open 65 minutes prior to all games.
Tickets are available around-the-clock at www.RedWingsBaseball.com or at the Red Wings Ticket Office open Monday-Friday from 10 am - 4 pm.
TUESDAY, APRIL 26 - 6:05 pm vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets)
2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 and 200 Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free presented by M&T Bank
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27 - 6:05 pm vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets)
FOOD SPECIAL: Chicken Finger Pizza at Mama Mittsy's
THURSDAY, APRIL 28 - 1:05 pm vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets)
PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Enjoy $2 Bud and Bud Lights at the 10th Inning Bar from 12 - 1 pm.
COLLEGE DAY: Every Thursday, college students can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID.
FOOD SPECIAL: Boneless Wings at Batter Up
FRIDAY, APRIL 29 - 6:05 pm vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets)
FOOD SPECIAL: Fish Fry at Batter Up
SATURDAY, APRIL 30 - 1:05 pm vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets)
AUTISM AWARENESS DAY: The day will include: - Lower volume levels throughout the stadium along with other fan-friendly adjustments. - In-game production will be altered to minimize abrupt sound effects and video board displays. - Fans are asked to refrain from bringing "noise makers" that day - A Safe Zone located in Club 3000 on the Suite Level will be open all game long for those in need of a quiet reprieve from the game. - Section 218 will be the designated Autism Aware Section, reserved exclusively for guests with family members on the Autism spectrum. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS IN THIS SECTION - UserID: AutismAwarenessDay Password: RedWings
SUNDAY, MAY 1 - 1:05 pm vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets)
KIDS RUN THE BASES: Every Sunday kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans.
TUESDAY, MAY 3 - 6:05 pm vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (Yankees)
2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 and 200 Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free presented by M&T Bank
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 - 11:05 am vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (Yankees)
CAREERS IN SPORTS DAY: Students can learn more about opportunities to work in sports from a panel of speakers in a pre-game presentation. For more information on bringing a group out, contact Eric at [email protected] presented by Alfred State College.
FOOD SPECIAL: Buffalo Chicken Pizza at Mama Mittsy's
THURSDAY, MAY 5 - 6:05 pm vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (Yankees)
BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you. Humans will need to purchase a $10 (in advance; $12 day of game) GA ticket and your pups are FREE presented by Lollypop Farm. For more information on our Bark in the Parks CLICK HERE.
PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Enjoy $2 Genny and Genny Lights at the 10th Inning Bar from 5 - 6 pm.
COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID.
FOOD SPECIAL: Boneless Wings at Batter Up
FRIDAY, MAY 6 - 6:05 pm vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (Yankees)
TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT: All teachers can use promo code TEACH to receive a $10, 200-level ticket.
FOOD SPECIAL: Fish Fry at Batter Up
SATURDAY, MAY 7 - 1:05 pm vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (Yankees)
CLEAN SWEEP: Help clean up the city in the morning and get a FREE ticket to the game that afternoon, FREE hot dog and soda, FREE parking and FREE t-shirt presented by City of Rochester. For more information and to register CLICK HERE.
SUNDAY, MAY 8 - 1:05 pm vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (Yankees)
KIDS RUN THE BASES: Every Sunday kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans.
MOTHER'S DAY BUFFET: Treat Mom to a day at the ballpark in a suite with an all-you-can-eat buffet! MORE INFO HERE.
