Switchbacks Preview in the Playoffs

September 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Switchbacks FC is pushing hard to secure a spot in the highly anticipated USL Championship Playoffs and currently stands in the 3rd position for the Western Conference. Make sure to come out and support the Switchbacks as we have only ONE home game remaining for the regular season! Here are some important key factors for the final stretch!

Playoff Structure:

16 qualifiers

The top eight (8) teams in each conference will qualify for the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs

The teams are seeded one (1) through eight (8) within their own conference based on how many points they accumulated during the regular season

In all following rounds, the bracket will be played straight through with no re-seeding (higher seed in the matchups will be the host)

Remaining Games:

Away: October 9th against Orange County SC

Home: October 12th against San Antonio **Fan Appreciation Night**

Away: October 19th against Monterey Bay FC Union

Away: October 26th against Sacramento Republic FC

This season is the Switchbacks' 10th season anniversary as a club in the USL Championship and we are so grateful to you, the fans, whose unwavering support over the past ten seasons has allowed us to grow into the organization we are today. The Switchbacks FC pride runs deeper than just soccer. It's about the connection between our community, our culture, and the spirit of resilience that defines us. With our new mantra, All For The Springs we are reminded that our bond with this team goes beyond three points or playoff standings. It's about uniting around a shared love for soccer and the city we call home.

As Switchbacks FC fights to secure a spot in the playoffs, there's a renewed sense of purpose. Yes, the goal is to win, but there's a bigger picture at play, coming together as a community. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the sport, now is the time to rally behind our team and show what Colorado Springs is made of. Midfielder Stevie Echevarria captured this perfectly, "We still have a lot of fighting to do to secure second place. We want a home playoff game; we want to show the city that Colorado Springs is a soccer city." His words emphasize not just the team's hunger for success but also the drive to prove that soccer belongs here, rooted deeply in the fabric of our city.

This is more than a playoff push. All For The Springs is about standing side by side, cheering for every tackle, every pass, every goal, and most importantly, for each other. As the Switchbacks march toward a potential playoff home game. Together, you have the power to make Colorado Springs a true soccer city, where the love of the game strengthens our community spirit. So, let's embrace the mantra. Let's be All for the Springs. Because when we come together, we're not just supporting a team-we're building something bigger, something lasting, for everyone in this city.

