Memphis 901 FC and Le Bonheur Partner for Kicking It for Kids Toy Drive

September 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital have partnered for the Kicking it for Kids Toy Drive to bring joy and comfort to young patients during challenging times.

The soccer club will collect toy donations at the AutoZone Park Team Store starting on Monday, September 30 and in the plaza during the next home match on Saturday, October 5. A list of acceptable items can be found on the club's webpage.

"Le Bonheur Children's Hospital is grateful for the support from our friends at Memphis 901 FC and appreciate the time they've taken to organize this toy drive for our patients," said Le Bonheur Program Director of Pediatric Surgery Tim Jancelewicz. "Our goal is to get kids back to the business of being a kid and efforts like this help make it possible."

Memphis 901 FC players will deliver toy donations to Le Bonheur patients in the coming weeks.

901 FC will face Oakland Roots SC at AutoZone Park on Saturday, October 5 at 7 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.