Republic FC Dismantles New Mexico United

September 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Playing in front of a third straight sellout crowd, Republic FC earned its biggest win of the season with a 4-0 victory over Western Conference leader New Mexico United. Luis Felipe led the way with a goal and an assist, while Kieran Phillips scored his 10th goal of the campaign. It was the fourth consecutive shutout win for the Indomitable Club and locked in a new career high for single-season clean sheets for Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello.

Sacramento broke the deadlock first. In the 6th minute, Justin Portillo's corner kick reached Luis Felipe on the far post. Luis Felipe rose above the defender to head the ball into the mix, skipping off Russell Cicerone, redirecting the ball into the back of the net. Cicerone now has five goals on the season.

Luis Felipe would net a goal of his own later in the half, doubling the club's lead in the 25th minute. The play started when Jared Timmer drove the ball into the attacking third before finding Jack Gurr on the right wing. Gurr's cross reached Sebastian Herrera inside the 18-yard box and he held his defender off long enough to lay the ball off for Luis Felipe. The Brazilian Midfielder sent a right-footed strike into the corner of the net for his first goal of the USL Championship season. It is the first time since 2017 that he has recorded a goal and an assist in a league game.

Danny Vitiello got his first test of the night in the 36th minute as New Mexico's Mukwelle Akale sent a free kick over the wall, but Vitiello saw it the entire way and denied the chance at the post. He would post another stellar save just before the break. Greg Hurst had a close-range chance, but Vitiello's diving save ensured that New Mexico went into halftime scoreless.

The Indomitable Club continued its high press on the other side of the half. Once again it was Sebastian Herrera who stayed strong to create the opportunity, shielding his defender before turning and sending a strong right-footed shot at Alex Tambakis who made the initial save before the block fell to Aldair Sanchez for his third goal of the year.

Kieran Phillips kept things going in the 70th minute as Nick Ross split the defenders with a pass to Jack Gurr and Gurr's cross reached Phillips in the six-yard box for a flying one-touch volley past the goalkeeper. Phillips now leads the club with 10 goals on the season and is the fifth player to reach double-digit scoring in his first year with the club. He has assisted or scored in the last five games.

Danny Vitiello finished the night with five saves to earn his 13th shutout of the year and set a new career high. Sacramento leads the league with 14 clean sheets on the year.

With the win, Republic FC has moved back into second place in the Western Conference with five games remaining in the regular season.

The club will be out on the road next Saturday for a contest with San Antonio FC. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 5:30 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

Game Notes & Milestones

Luis Felipe: 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 chances created, 3/3 tackles won

Danny Vitiello: 5 saves, earned his 13th clean sheet of the season, setting a new career high

Kieran Phillips: scored his 10th goal of the season and leads the team in scoring. He is the 5th Republic FC player to reach double-digit scoring in his first season with the team and has had a goal contribution in the last five games.

Justin Portillo: made his 250th USL Championship regular season appearance

Sacramento has not allowed a goal in four straight home games

Sacramento Republic FC 4 - 0 New Mexico United

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

September 29, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Russell Cicerone (Luis Felipe) 6', Luis Felipe (Sebastian Herrera) 25', Aldair Sanchez 54', Kieran Phillips (Jack Gurr) 69'; NM - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Russell Cicerone (caution) 3', Justin Portillo (caution) 34', Jared Timmer (caution) 38'; NM - Kalen Ryden (caution) 45'+

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Conor Donovan, Jared Timmer, Jack Gurr (Cristian Parano 74'), Aldair Sanchez (Damia Viader 84'), Justin Portillo (Harvey Neville 74'), Luis Felipe, Nick Ross, Russell Cicerone (Trevor Amann 74'), Sebastian Herrera (Kieran Phillips 60')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Blake Willey, Rafael Jauregui, Da'vian Kimbrough

Stats: Shots: 17, Shots on Goal: 7, Saves: 5, Fouls: 16, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 2

New Mexico United: Alex Tambakis, Chris Gloster, Sergio Rivas, Talen Maples, Harry Swartz (Will Seymore 65'), Kalen Ryden (C) (Anthony Herbert 81'), Abdi Mohamed (Nicky Hernandez 50'), Nanan Houssou, Greg Hurst (Daniel Bruce 65'), Jacobo Reyes (Marlon Vargas 65'), Mukwelle Akale

Unused Substitutes: Kristopher Shakes

Stats: Shots: 11, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 3, Fouls: 16, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 3

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 30, 2024

Republic FC Dismantles New Mexico United - Sacramento Republic FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.