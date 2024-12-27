Switchbacks FC Sign Isaiah Foster from FC Cincinnati for the 2025 Season

December 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that they had signed defender Isaiah Foster, previously from FC Cincinnati. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

"I'm excited to be back, I never had a bad experience when I was here, from the coaching staff to the fans," said Isaiah Foster. "everything was great and can't wait to be apart of this organization again."

Foster was a reliable presence for the Switchbacks during his first professional season in 2022, earning 16 starts across 25 appearances and logging over 1,500 minutes. He recorded 32 clearances, won 30 of 39 tackles, and maintained a passing accuracy of 77.9%.

In the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Foster continued as a key starter for MLS NEXT Pro's FC Cincinnati II, making 39 appearances. He made his MLS debut on June 29, 2024, against FC Dallas and scored his first goal for the team in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup against Cavalier FC.

"I think Isaiah's return to the club is a testament to the staff's development mindset. He is a talented player who needs a platform and a full season of games," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. " His personality fits the locker room, and the prospect of him competing in our league is something we all want to see."

Name: Isaiah Foster

Position: Defender

Height: 6' 0"

Date of Birth: August 12, 2003

Age: 21

Hometown: Frederick, MD

