Phoenix Rising Signs Canadian Midfielder Noble Okello

December 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC has signed Canadian international and defensive midfielder Noble Okello to a contract, pending league and federation approval as well as receipt of his P-1 Visa.

Standing at six feet five inches tall, Okello, 24, brings versatility to the Rising midfield. The Toronto-born player joins the squad following the 2024 season with Atlanta United 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, where he tallied three goals and two assists across 26 appearances.

"Noble Okello is a player who embodies the qualities we value at Phoenix Rising," said Phoenix Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "His combination of technical skill, physicality, and professional experience adds a significant layer to our midfield. We are thrilled to have him join our team and look forward to integrating him into our system as we aim to achieve great things together."

Okello started his professional journey in the Toronto FC Academy, signing with Toronto FC II in 2017 and earning a first-team contract in 2019, where he made 23 MLS appearances. He also played for New England Revolution II, Atlanta United 2, and Denmark's HB Koge, making 12 appearances and scoring one goal for the Danish club.

On the international stage, Okello has earned two caps for Canada's senior national team, debuting in 2020. He has also represented Canada at the U17, U20, and U21 levels, contributing to the country's growing soccer presence on the world stage.

"Phoenix Rising is a club that is highly regarded in the USL, and if you ask players in the league where they would rather play, I think Phoenix sits right there at the top," said Okello. "For me, the decision became really easy, especially when I knew a coach like Pa was going there and obviously his success that he had coaching players made me really comfortable going to a team like Phoenix."

Noble Okello: By the Numbers

- 23 appearances with Toronto FC.

- 3 goals and 2 assists in 2024 season with Atlanta United 2

- 2 international caps for Canada's senior national team

- Six feet five inches tall - commanding presence in midfield

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Noble Okello

Name: Noble Okello

Position: Defensive Midfield

DOB: July 20, 2000 (24)

Born: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Former Club: Atlanta United 2

Height: 6-5

Weight: 192

