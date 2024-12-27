New Mexico United Announces the Return of Dayonn Harris

December 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce the return of winger/defender Dayonn Harris for his second season in Black & Yellow, pending league and federation approval. Harris joined the club ahead of the 2024 season and was a key contributor on both sides of the ball, before suffering a knee injury that forced him to miss the second half of the season.

Prior to his injury in June, Harris led the team in key passes, crosses, and chances created, making him a crucial piece of the United attack. Through the offseason, Harris has participated in free clinics for kids and community work across New Mexico. Harris has logged more than 5,000 career USL Championship minutes. He spent four seasons in Tampa Bay, prior to joining New Mexico United.

Harris continues to rehab his surgically-repaired knee ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season.

