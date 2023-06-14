Swinging C's Rout Hops 9-1

VANCOUVER, BC - A three-hit, two-homer game from #21 Blue Jays prospect Alex De Jesus and the first professional home run from #13 Blue Jays prospect Josh Kasevich were just two of the offensive highlights in a 9-1 Canadians win over the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] Tuesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

De Jesus' first big fly started the scoring in the second before a four-spot in the fourth put the game away for good. Cade Doughty singled to start the frame and scored on a De Jesus double off the centerfield wall then Gabby Martinez singled to set the table for Kasevich, who laced a three-run shot to left center that made it 5-0.

Vancouver added two more in the sixth on De Jesus' second bomb and an RBI single from Alan Roden that was facilitated by base hits from Dasan Brown and Devonte Brown.

C's starter Michael Dominguez (W, 3-2) was magnificent for five scoreless innings and worked into the six for the first time this year. He surrendered an unearned run in his final frame to finish with no earned runs, one hit, three walks and eight strikeouts, which matched a season high.

Dasan singled home another score in the home half of the sixth and a walk plus three wild pitches in the seventh made it 9-1. Cooper Benson and newcomer Ian Chruchill combined on 3.1 scoreless and hitless innings of relief to help the Canadians cruise to their 32nd win of the year.

All nine starters reached base and seven had a hit, paced by three knocks from De Jesus, Doughty and Dasan. Devonte was aboard four times with a hit and three walks.

With the win, Vancouver ties a season best by going seven games above .500 and remains tied for first place with Spokane [Rockies]. Eight games remain in the first half, with the first half winner earning the #1 seed in the Northwest League Championship Series come September.

#9 Blue Jays prospect Adam Macko takes the ball for an RBC We Care Wednesday benefitting A Loving Spoonful. Gates open at 6 p.m. and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, Bally Live, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

