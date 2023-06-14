Dana, Dust Devils Spin Past AquaSox

Tri-City Dust Devils' Caden Dana on the mound

Tri-City Dust Devils' Caden Dana on the mound

Starter Caden Dana put together his best professional start for the Tri-City Dust Devils (31-27) and RF Alexander Ramirez homered as part of a three-hit night in a 7-3 win over the Everett AquaSox Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium.

Dana (1-2) reached double digits for the first time in his career, striking out 11 Everett batters in 5.2 innings of work. The 19-year-old struck out the side in both the 1st and 5th innings and went through the AquaSox order perfectly in the first three innings, striking out six of the nine batters he faced.

The righty also pitched with the lead for long stretches, beginning when Ramirez crushed a 434-foot line drive over the batter's eye in center field for a home run that put Tri-City in front 1-0. Ramirez's shot was his third of the season and the second by a Dust Devil to go over the higher wall in the deepest part of the park, matching 1B Gabe Matthews's blast May 11 against Eugene.

Everett would end Dana's perfect run in the top of the 4th via a leadoff triple by CF Victor Labrada, who had three hits in his 2023 AquaSox debut. 1B Hogan Windish singled to right to score Labrada and tie the game at 1-1.

Tri-City broke the tie at their next opportunity and Ramirez got things started again, this time with a one-out double to left center off Everett reliever Tim Elliott (2-1). DH Werner Blakely then followed by going the same way from the left side of the plate, scoring Ramirez to give the Dust Devils a 2-1 lead through four innings.

The home nine then added two more runs in the 5th inning. Joe Stewart led off the inning with a double down the right field line, extending his hit streak to ten games. 2B Adrian Placencia, who also had a three-hit night for Tri-City, then singled to left to put runners on the corners with no one out.

Placencia stole second, and a wild pitch then scored Stewart to make it 3-1 and moved the switch-hitting infielder up to third. Matthews then hit a slow grounder to the right side fielded by AquaSox 2B Blake Rambusch, who came home to try to get the runner at the plate. Placencia slid in safely, though, making it 4-1 and giving Matthews an RBI in the process.

The visitors would make things interesting, scoring twice in the 6th to make it a one-run game and knocking Dana out of the ballgame. Reliever Emilker Guzman came in and initially struggled, walking a man to load the bases. The righty rallied, though, to strike out Everett DH James Parker and preserve the 4-3 lead.

The Dust Devils then added three insurance runs in the 7th. Matthews and SS Arol Vera walked to put two on with no one out. Ramirez singled to load the bases, and Blakely drew the third walk of the inning to make it 5-3. Another run on a wild pitch, and an RBI infield single by 3B Ryan Hernandez, pushed the lead to the final 7-3 margin.

Guzman pitched a scoreless 7th, handing the baton to Erik Martinez. Martinez got the final six outs, four of them via strikeout, to cinch the win for Tri-City and help the Dust Devils keep pace in the Northwest League First Half race.

Alexander Ramirez ended up a triple shy of the cycle, going 3 for 4 on the night and scoring three runs. Adrian Placencia had a triple, two singles and two stolen bases, extending his on-base streak to 17 games, and Werner Blakely had two RBI in pushing his hit streak to seven games.

Tri-City and Everett face off in game two of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium. Right-hander Cole Percival (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will start for the Dust Devils, and lefty ace Reid VanScoter (5-2, 3.19 ERA) will get the nod for the AquaSox. Broadcast coverage will begin with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

It's Hawaiian Night at the ballpark, with fans encouraged to wear Hawaiian clothing and enjoy island music throughout the night, as well as $2 off all Kona products at the Home Plate beer stand.

Tickets for both Wednesday night's game and the Everett series are on sale now, with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

