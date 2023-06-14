Labrada Goes 3-4 in Return, Frogs Lose 7-3

Pasco, WA: The AquaSox began their longest road trip of the season on Tuesday in Pasco Washington with a loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-3. Tri City had an impressive pitching night as they struck out 17 Everett batters between starter Caden Dana and relievers Emilker Guzman and Erik Martinez. Victor Labrada was a bright spot for the Frogs as he went 3-4 and scored two runs in his return from the injured list. Ben Ramirez also had two RBIs for the Frogs in the contest.

On the mound for the Frogs was Jimmy Joyce, who was making his third start of the year. In five innings he had a 1.80 ERA and nine strikeouts. His opponent was the 19-year old Dana who had a 5.17 ERA in nine starts on the season.

Tri-City jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the second when Right Fielder Alexander Ramirez hit a home run over the center field wall. Even though it was only one run, it felt like a lot more with the way Dana was shutting down the Frogs, he retired the first nine batters he faced without allowing a base runner.

The second time through the order is when the Frogs broke through. Labrada tripled to start the fourth inning for his first hit of the season after spending two months on the injured list. Hogan Windish singled him in later in the inning to tie the game at 1. Joyce was removed after getting the first out of the fourth inning. He finished with only one run allowed on three hits and four strikeouts as he continues to build up strength after injury.

As soon as Joyce left the game, Tri-City rallied. Alexander Ramirez doubled on the first pitch he saw from the Everett bullpen and Werner Blakely singled him in one batter later to give the Dust Devils a 2-1 lead. Tri-City would score two more in the fifth to go up 4-1.

Up until the sixth inning, Dust Devils' starter Caden Dana had been absolutely filthy. In five innings he had only given up one run, two hits, and struck out 10. Finally, in the top of the sixth, Everett made some noise. Labrada continued to have a nice return, picking up a one-out single, which was followed by an Alberto Rodriguez single and a Hogan Windish walk. Ben Ramirez followed this up with a clutch two-out, two-run single that made it a one-run ballgame at 4-3. Dana was removed after the Ramirez at bat for reliever Emilker Guzman who got out of the inning without further damage.

Unfortunately for Everett that was the last time they would score in the ballgame. Tri-City would put up three more runs in the seventh and salt the game away with an impressive night from their bullpen. Emilker Guzman and Erik Martinez went a combined 3.1 innings, giving up only two hits and striking out six

