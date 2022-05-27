SWFL Students Get Free Tickets for Mighty Mussels' 'school's out Celebration' on June 3
May 27, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are offering free tickets to all Southwest Florida children and teens as part of the minor league team's School's Out Celebration on June 3.
Public schools in Lee and Collier counties wrap up the 2021-22 academic year on June 2. Many private and charter schools follow a similar schedule.
"This has been a long school year and students are ready to blow off some steam, and there's no better place to do that than at the ballpark," said Team President Chris Peters. "When our new majority partner, John Martin, purchased the Mighty Mussels, his top priority was creating a safe environment for affordable family fun. It doesn't get more affordable than free."
Free tickets for the June 3 game are available at the Mighty Mussels box office on game day. There will be a postgame fireworks show after the final out.
In addition to the School's Out Celebration, the Mighty Mussels' May 31 to June 5 homestand also includes Faith & Family Night on June 4, highlighted by a free postgame concert from Sidewalk Prophets, and Yoga at the Ballpark on June 5, when fans can join yoga experts for a pregame yoga session on the field.
Promotions for the Mighty Mussels six-game opening homestand at Hammond Stadium against the Tampa Tarpons include:
Tuesday, May 31 (first pitch at 7 p.m.)
Mental Health Awareness Night: Learn about mental health awareness and interventions
Two for Tuesday: BOGOs on beer, soda and hotdogs
Reading Program Night: Students who completed the Mussels Reading Challenge get a free ticket
Wednesday, June 1 (first pitch at 7 p.m.)
Bark in the Park: Dogs are welcome (leash required)
Islands Night: The Mussels will celebrate all fans who live on islands in Southwest Florida
Guaranteed Win Night: Fans get a free ticket to the next day's game if the Mussels don't win
Ladies Night: Women get 2-for-1 deals on seltzer and wine
Silver Sluggers: Club members 55+ receive free tickets and free parking
Thursday, June 2 (first pitch at 7 p.m.)
70s Night: Disco fever will highlight a decade of nostalgia at the ballpark
College Night: Students with valid college IDs can purchase $5 tickets
Miracle Throwback Night: Players will wear retro Miracle jerseys
$1 and $2 Beer Night: 12-ounce cans are $1 and draft beers are $2
Friday, June 3 (first pitch at 7 p.m.)
School's Out Celebration: All children will receive free game tickets
Fireworks Friday: Postgame fireworks spectacular after the ninth inning
Conservation Night: Raise awareness and support for local organizations protecting the environment
Pre-Game Wicked Dolphin Happy Hour: BOGO drinks at the Salty Crab/Wicked Dolphin Bar
Saturday, June 4 (first pitch at 6 p.m.)
Faith & Family Night: Free postgame concert featuring Sidewalk Prophets
Bike Night: Celebrate the camaraderie and fun of the biker lifestyle
Animal Cruelty Awareness Night: Join the Lee County Sheriff's Office to raise awareness and fight animal cruelty
Guaranteed Win Night: Fans get a free ticket to the next day's game if the Mussels don't win
Cancer Sucks Night: Join nonprofits in raising money to fight cancer
Sunglasses Giveaway: First 500 fans receive Mighty Mussels sunglasses
Sunday, June 5 (first pitch at 1 p.m.)
Yoga at the Ballpark: Special ticket offers include pregame yoga on the field
Sunday Brunch: Enjoy an all-you-can-eat ballpark brunch for $15
Kids Club Sunday: Club members 14 and under get free tickets and a T-shirt
Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game
For a complete list of promotions and special events, please visit MightyMussels.com.
Fifth Inning Dooms Threshers in 9-5 Loss to Hammerheads - Clearwater Threshers
