SWFL Students Get Free Tickets for Mighty Mussels' 'school's out Celebration' on June 3

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are offering free tickets to all Southwest Florida children and teens as part of the minor league team's School's Out Celebration on June 3.

Public schools in Lee and Collier counties wrap up the 2021-22 academic year on June 2. Many private and charter schools follow a similar schedule.

"This has been a long school year and students are ready to blow off some steam, and there's no better place to do that than at the ballpark," said Team President Chris Peters. "When our new majority partner, John Martin, purchased the Mighty Mussels, his top priority was creating a safe environment for affordable family fun. It doesn't get more affordable than free."

Free tickets for the June 3 game are available at the Mighty Mussels box office on game day. There will be a postgame fireworks show after the final out.

In addition to the School's Out Celebration, the Mighty Mussels' May 31 to June 5 homestand also includes Faith & Family Night on June 4, highlighted by a free postgame concert from Sidewalk Prophets, and Yoga at the Ballpark on June 5, when fans can join yoga experts for a pregame yoga session on the field.

Promotions for the Mighty Mussels six-game opening homestand at Hammond Stadium against the Tampa Tarpons include:

Tuesday, May 31 (first pitch at 7 p.m.)

Mental Health Awareness Night: Learn about mental health awareness and interventions

Two for Tuesday: BOGOs on beer, soda and hotdogs

Reading Program Night: Students who completed the Mussels Reading Challenge get a free ticket

Wednesday, June 1 (first pitch at 7 p.m.)

Bark in the Park: Dogs are welcome (leash required)

Islands Night: The Mussels will celebrate all fans who live on islands in Southwest Florida

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans get a free ticket to the next day's game if the Mussels don't win

Ladies Night: Women get 2-for-1 deals on seltzer and wine

Silver Sluggers: Club members 55+ receive free tickets and free parking

Thursday, June 2 (first pitch at 7 p.m.)

70s Night: Disco fever will highlight a decade of nostalgia at the ballpark

College Night: Students with valid college IDs can purchase $5 tickets

Miracle Throwback Night: Players will wear retro Miracle jerseys

$1 and $2 Beer Night: 12-ounce cans are $1 and draft beers are $2

Friday, June 3 (first pitch at 7 p.m.)

School's Out Celebration: All children will receive free game tickets

Fireworks Friday: Postgame fireworks spectacular after the ninth inning

Conservation Night: Raise awareness and support for local organizations protecting the environment

Pre-Game Wicked Dolphin Happy Hour: BOGO drinks at the Salty Crab/Wicked Dolphin Bar

Saturday, June 4 (first pitch at 6 p.m.)

Faith & Family Night: Free postgame concert featuring Sidewalk Prophets

Bike Night: Celebrate the camaraderie and fun of the biker lifestyle

Animal Cruelty Awareness Night: Join the Lee County Sheriff's Office to raise awareness and fight animal cruelty

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans get a free ticket to the next day's game if the Mussels don't win

Cancer Sucks Night: Join nonprofits in raising money to fight cancer

Sunglasses Giveaway: First 500 fans receive Mighty Mussels sunglasses

Sunday, June 5 (first pitch at 1 p.m.)

Yoga at the Ballpark: Special ticket offers include pregame yoga on the field

Sunday Brunch: Enjoy an all-you-can-eat ballpark brunch for $15

Kids Club Sunday: Club members 14 and under get free tickets and a T-shirt

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game

For a complete list of promotions and special events, please visit MightyMussels.com.

