Sweet-Swinging C's Beat Frogs 6-4

July 28, 2023







VANCOUVER, BC - Josh Kasevich's second home run in as many days and another strong showing from the pitching staff were the crux of a 6-4 Canadians win over the Everett AquaSox [Mariners] Thursday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Everett got the scoring started with two runs in the top of the second, but the C's punched back with a run of their own in the home half of the frame. Newcomer Jeff Wehler - fresh off a promotion from Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday - sparked a two-out rally with a base hit, stole second, went to third on an error then scored on a double from Estiven Machado.

It was Wehler who rallied the C's to tie the game in the fourth. The St. Marys, PA native doubled to start the stanza, advanced to third on a flyout and came home on a run-scoring groundout from Machado that evened the score 2-2.

After starter Devereaux Harrison (W, 5-2) became the pitcher of record with his third consecutive scoreless stanza in the fifth, Vancouver took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning. Devonte Brown laced the first pitch of the inning down the third base line for a double and Gabby Martinez knocked a single to center two batters later to set the table for Kasevich, who hit an 0-1 pitch into the left field bullpen for his second homer in as many games and his third of the year. He added an RBI single in the seventh to finish with a career-high four RBI.

Harrison would surrender a run in the sixth that cut the advantage to 5-3, but the righty finished his fourth quality start of the year by scattering six hits, three walks, a hit batter and three strikeouts over six innings. Eric Pardinho (H, 3), Anders Tolhurst (2) and Justin Kelly (S, 4) - who struck out the side in the ninth around a Harry Ford solo homer - took care of the rest to secure the 6-4 triumph.

The Canadians finished the night with ten hits, the 37th time in 92 games they've logged double digit knocks this year. Kasevich, Brown and Wehler paced the offense with two apiece while Michael Turconi extended his hitting streak to 11 in a row with a seventh inning double.

A win on Friday would hand the C's their 11th series victory of the season. Kevin Miranda takes the ball opposite Everett's Jimmy Joyce as part of a Fortis BC 'Nooner at The Nat. Gates open at 12:00 p.m., first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app, Bally Live and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

