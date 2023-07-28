Everett Drops Third Straight to Vancouver

July 28, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, BC: Everett AquaSox dropped their third straight game, 6-4, on Thursday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium to the first-place Vancouver Canadians on Thursday night.

Everett got the scoring started with two runs in the top of the second as Blake Rambush and Cole Young each had RBI hits but Brandon Schaeffer, who has been solid all season long, couldn't hold the lead. Schaeffer allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits in 4.1 innings.

Josh Kasevich hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Canadians a 5-2 lead that was too much for the AquaSox to overcome. That was the second home run in as many days for Kasevich.

Everett did its best to chip away at the lead. Andrew Miller added a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Harry Ford homered in the ninth inning to close the gap. Miller, a non-draft free agent signee from the University of Texas-Arlingon), had his best offensive showing for Everett this season as he finished game 2-3 with a pair of doubles. Ford also had a pair of hits in the game.

With the loss, Everett is now 48-45, and 14-13 in the second half of the season.

LOOKING AHEAD: Game four of the series is set for Friday. Jimmy Joyce will take the mound for Everett trying to end the three-game losing streak. The first pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. Coverage is available on AquaSox.com, the MiLB First Pitch app, Bally Live, and the North Sound 1380 KRKO Radio Network. The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Spokane Indians starting August 1.

