Sweet Stifles Hooks

May 23, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - A complete team effort led the Arkansas Travelers to a 6-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday night. Devin Sweet spun seven stellar innings striking out eight without issuing a walk. Sweet earned his first career Double-A victory. Michael Stryffeler and Collin Kober finished it off with a scoreless inning a piece. Stephen Wrenn notched three hits and three runs batted in for the second time in as many nights and also stole two bases. Dom Thompson-Williams launched his first homer of the year and Jake Scheiner remained hot at the dish, reaching base three times including a late RBI double. Cesar Rosado was the losing pitcher giving up four runs in the first four innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Wrenn gave the Travs the lead with a two out, two run single in the third inning.

* Sweet surrendered consecutive doubles to open the fourth as Corpus Christi pulled within one. Connor Kopach then went leaping to snare a line drive for the first out of the inning and start a stretch of 12 in a row retired by Sweet to end his start. He struck out five of the last seven hitters he faced.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Stephen Wrenn: 3-5, 3 RBI, 2 SB

* RHP Devin Sweet: Win, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 8 K, HR

News and Notes

* Sweet's seven innings matched the longest start of the season for a Trav.

* Stryffeler's scoreless inning came on his 25th birthday. It was also Travs manager Collin Cowgill's birthday.

Up Next

The Travs go for the series win in Corpus Christi on Sunday afternoon with right-hander Tyler Herb (0-1, 1.50) on the mound opposite righty Chad Donato (0-0, 3.27). First pitch is at 1:05 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

