Hooks Blanked by Travs in Series Finale

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks were shut out, 3-0, in the series finale against the Arkansas Travelers Sunday at Whataburger Field.

Dom Thompson-Williams made the difference in the game when he launched a two-run second-inning homer, his second long ball in as many days. It was the only blemish on Hooks starter Chad Donato's line, as he went 5.0 innings allowing three hits and a walk while fanning six on just 61 pitches.

But Donato was matched by Arkansas starter Tyler Herb, who threw 6.0 scoreless yielding just four singles while striking out four to earn his first win.

The Hooks loaded the bases with two outs in the third for Chandler Taylor, but he grounded to first to kill the rally. In the ninth, Grae Kessinger came to the plate as the tying run against Darin Gillies (S, 3).

Corpus Christi returns to action Tuesday to start a series against the visiting Amarillo Sod Poodles. J.P. France (1-1, 4.97) is lined up to start for the Hooks.

