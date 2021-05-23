Frisco Downs Missions, Takes Five-Of-Six in Series

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders used dazzling pitching to down the San Antonio Missions 6-1 on Sunday afternoon from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

After using six pitchers in a shutout on Saturday, the Riders (12-5) turned to five more arms to keep San Antonio (7-11) off the scoreboard until the ninth. A.J. Alexy got the start, throwing 3.0 no-hit innings, before Sal Mendez (2.0 innings), Blake Bass (1.0), Stephen Villines (1.0) and Scotty Engler (2.0) finished off the game.

The RoughRiders struck offensively in the fifth when J.P. Martinez ripped a two-run double to give the Riders a 2-0 advantage.

In the sixth, Jordan Procyshen smacked a two-run single into right to increase the advantage to 4-0.

Yet another two-run hit put Frisco out in front 6-0 in the ninth, when Elier Hernandez knocked in a pair with a single into center.

The Missions found their first run in over 21 innings against Frisco in the ninth when Jack Suwinski homered to make it 6-1.

The Missions first bullpen arm, Mason Fox (2-1), took the loss for San Antonio, allowing four runs over 1.2 innings.

The RoughRiders have a day off on Monday and then head to Midland to start a six-game series with the RockHounds on Tuesday, May 25 with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Starters have yet to be announced for both teams.

For information on the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

