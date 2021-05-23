San Antonio Loses Third Straight to Frisco

May 23, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions collected one base hit during their 6-1 loss to Frisco Sunday afternoon. The loss is their third in a row and drops their record to 7-11 on the season.

It was another pitcher's duel early on at The Wolff between Frisco and San Antonio. Both teams were scoreless through the first four innings courtesy of a great outing from Caleb Boushley and A.J. Alexy.

Missions' Starter Caleb Boushley pitched five no-hit innings against Frisco on May 18th. He was terrific once again today. He pitched four scoreless innings, while allowing three hits, and striking out two.

Frisco's starter, Alexy, pitched three perfect innings, while striking out two batters. Sal Mendez pitched two perfect innings in relief after replacing him.

Frisco broke up the pitcher's duel in the top of the fifth inning. Against new pitcher Mason Fox, Frisco loaded the bases with no outs. The next batter grounded into the double play. However, J.P. Martinez drove in two runs with a double down the right field line. Frisco took a 2-0 advantage.

The RoughRiders doubled their lead with another two-run inning in the sixth inning. After setting down the first two batters, Fox allowed a walk and a single. The next batter was Jordan Procyshen who drove in both runners with a single to right field making it a 4-0 game.

Frisco took a combined perfect game bid into the sixth inning against the Missions. Jack Suwinski ended the perfect game by drawing a walk. The next batter, Chris Givin, singled to put an end to the no-hitter.

The RoughRiders scored two additional insurance runs in the ninth inning. Back-to-back doubles off new pitcher Jose Quezada scored the first run. Elier Hernandez singled in a run later in the inning to make it a 6-0 game.

The Missions scored their lone run in the bottom of the ninth inning courtesy of a Jack Suwinski home run. This was the first home run of the series for San Antonio.

The Missions will begin a six-game road series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beginning on Tuesday, May 25. The pitching matchups have yet to be determined. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

- With the loss, San Antonio falls to 7-11 on the season

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 1-3, 2B, K

- Mason Fox (#22 Padres prospect): L, 1.2 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, K

- James Reeves extends his scoreless innings streak to 13

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliates for the San Diego Padres. This is the 119th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.